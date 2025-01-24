Abu Dhabi - In line with its commitment to advancing the UAE's vision of strengthening its global leadership in civil aviation, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Aviation Association. This agreement secures Abu Dhabi as the host city for the 64th Annual Conference of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers’ Associations (IFATCA 2025). The event, scheduled to take place from 28 April to 2 May 2025, will bring together international organisations, government authorities, and leading civil aviation companies. It was organized in cooperation with the General Civil Aviation Authority and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration between the two parties within an institutional framework that aligns with their strategic plans, while respecting each entity’s mandates and responsibilities. The annual IFATCA conference is one of the leading events in aviation and air traffic management. It gathers global experts and specialists to discuss the latest advancements in air traffic control (ATC), explore strategies for improving safety, efficiency, and regularity in global air navigation, and develop ATC systems, procedures, and infrastructure. It also promotes knowledge sharing and professional competence among air traffic controllers.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of the DMT, said: “This collaboration is a key milestone in our efforts to enhance the UAE’s position as a global leader in civil aviation. By hosting the IFATCA 2025 conference, we are not only advancing air traffic management but also fostering stronger relationships among international aviation experts, ensuring the continued development and safety of global air navigation systems.”

The agreement’s scope extends beyond hosting the conference, encompassing joint efforts to strengthen IFATCA’s relationships with relevant UAE civil aviation entities and advance the profession of air traffic controllers. It further seeks to foster communication between UAE and Middle East-based controllers and their counterparts globally. Additionally, the agreement provides opportunities for Emirati controllers to actively participate in discussions and decision-making on regional and international air traffic management while exchanging knowledge and best practices in ATC operations.

The conference will feature specialised panel discussions, workshops, and presentations by leading international aviation experts. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge ATC technologies and innovations while engaging in dialogue about the challenges facing the aviation sector and effective strategies to address them, ensuring the highest levels of safety and operational efficiency.

This significant event takes place against the backdrop of the UAE’s impressive progress in aviation and transport infrastructure. In fact, the country has one of the busiest and most lucrative airspaces in the World. The aviation sector alone has had a 10% surge in the past two years. This underscores the country’s sustained efforts to maintain its leadership in the global civil aviation sector. Organisers and signatories of the agreement aim for the conference to achieve its objectives and contribute to advancing air traffic control systems worldwide.

The partnership reaffirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to hosting prestigious international events, enhancing the emirate’s role as a global aviation and navigation hub, and showcasing its sustainable growth across various sectors.

It is noteworthy that IFATCA represents over 130 professional air traffic controller associations globally, with a membership of more than 50,000 controllers. The organisation seeks to unify these associations and collaborates closely with national and international aviation authorities. Its representation in numerous bodies ensures its active participation in discussions on current and future developments in air traffic control.

