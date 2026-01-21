Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has announced the signing of a strategic concession agreement with the Yas Driving Academy to assume the management and operation of driver training and testing services in Abu Dhabi. The agreement forms part of ITC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public–private partnerships and enhance road safety standards across the Emirate.

Under the agreement, the Yas Driving Academy will deliver a comprehensive suite of services, including theoretical and practical training across all vehicle categories, in addition to conducting internal driving tests in accordance with the highest technical and operational standards approved by ITC.

The agreement also encompasses a range of advanced services, with the Academy providing specialised training programmes such as desert driving and specialised driving courses, tailored to the needs of diverse driver segments and the UAE’s varied terrain. These services will be delivered through a network of accredited centres across different areas of the emirate.

The agreement places particular emphasis on People of Determination, with the Academy committed to providing fully equipped vehicles and modern training tools, under the supervision of highly qualified instructors, to ensure safe, independent, and inclusive mobility.

In support of digital transformation, the agreement stipulates full electronic integration between the Academy’s systems and ITC’s central database, alongside the provision of interactive dashboards that enable ITC to monitor operations and performance indicators in real-time. This integration will enhance transparency across testing and licensing procedures, reduce customer journey time, and standardise training outcomes in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a smart and sustainable transport sector.

Mr Abdulla Saleh Abdulla, Acting Executive Director of Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre stated: “This agreement reflects our commitment to advancing the driver qualification and testing ecosystem in line with the highest approved standards, thereby enhancing road safety and elevating the quality of services delivered to customers. Through such strategic partnerships, we seek to adopt best-in-class operational practices and advanced technologies that align with Abu Dhabi’s vision for the continued development of the transport sector.”

Roger Venn, CEO of YDA added: “We are proud to partner with ITC in advancing Abu Dhabi’s commitment to world-class road safety and mobility standards. This authorization is a testament to the trust placed in YDA’s vision to deliver excellence through innovation, technology, and a student-centric approach. Together, we aim to empower new drivers with the skills, confidence, and awareness needed to make every journey safer and smarter.”

This collaboration reaffirms ITC’s commitment to fostering a flexible legislative and regulatory environment that attracts specialised private-sector expertise and leverages it to serve the public interest. The initiative contributes to improving customer experience, strengthening road safety levels, and achieving the emirate’s strategic objectives for the transport sector.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.

About Yas Driving Academy

Yas Driving Academy (YDA) is a premier driving school dedicated to providing top-tier education and training for new drivers in the UAE. Founded on a commitment to safety and excellence, YDA offers a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary for safe and confident driving. The academy's state of-the-art facilities and experienced instructors ensure that students receive the highest quality training in both theoretical and practical aspects of driving.

In partnership with leading organizations including, the Vehicles, and Drivers Licensing Directorate, Abu Dhabi Police, the European Driving Schools Association (EFA), and G2K, YDA is setting new benchmarks for tech-powered driver education and supporting the UAE’s smart mobility goals. With a vision to raise driving standards and contribute to safer roads, YDA is committed to shaping the future of mobility education while fostering a culture of responsibility and road safety across the community.