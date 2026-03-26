Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, continues its efforts to ensure the safety of road users by implementing field traffic plans and enhancing its operational response in light of the unstable weather conditions affecting the country, including rainfall and reduced visibility.

In this context, the ITC monitors traffic conditions around the clock through the Traffic Management Centre control room, tracking vehicle movement using multiple traffic systems to enable a rapid response to any developments. Road Service Patrol (RSP) units have also been deployed across main roads to provide immediate support and handle accidents and stalled vehicles, in addition to activating awareness and advisory messages related to weather conditions through Variable Message Signs (VMS), along with real-time monitoring of any obstacles and immediate response to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The ITC also manages traffic flow in key areas in coordination with relevant authorities and implements integrated field traffic plans that help reduce congestion and maintain smooth traffic movement.

The ITC urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere to speed limits, maintain a safe distance, and follow official updates to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.