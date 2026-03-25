In light of the exceptional weather conditions currently affecting the United Arab Emirates, and forecasts indicating continued rainfall and unstable weather until March 27, 2026, the Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Department at the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, under the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), has issued urgent directives and guidelines aimed at enhancing safety levels, protecting individuals and property, and ensuring business continuity.

The PCFC emphasized the need for all licensees, operators, clients, and relevant stakeholders within its jurisdiction to exercise the highest levels of caution and vigilance, while fully complying with approved operating procedures for rainy conditions in accordance with each entity’s emergency plans. It also stressed the importance of ensuring workforce readiness and strengthening rapid response capabilities to address any developments. Continuous monitoring of updates issued by relevant authorities was also highlighted, along with taking all necessary precautionary measures in a timely manner and maintaining direct and ongoing coordination with the operations room at DP World to ensure swift response and efficient handling of emergencies.

As part of efforts to enhance community safety, the Corporation urged the public to avoid unnecessary movement, stay away from low-lying areas and locations prone to water accumulation or flash floods, and refrain from driving on flooded roads or through valleys. It also highlighted the importance of not obstructing traffic or emergency and rescue vehicles during emergencies, and ensuring that electrical equipment is properly protected and covered to prevent damage caused by rainwater. Additionally, it stressed the need to take all necessary measures to protect workers, ensuring safe and responsible business continuity.

In this context, HE Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of the Department of Planning and Development– Trakhees, stated: “The safety of individuals and the sustainability of infrastructure are our utmost priorities. In light of these exceptional weather conditions, we emphasize the importance of all entities adhering to environment, health, safety and sustainability requirements, and maintaining the highest levels of preparedness and response. Strengthening a culture of prevention and joint action directly contributes to protecting lives and property and ensuring efficient business continuity. This is what we are committed to at Trakhees through effective coordination and the application of best practices”.

He added: “The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation reaffirms its commitment to serving the public interest by enhancing safety standards, improving preparedness, and strengthening infrastructure sustainability, ensuring effective response to various emergency situations”.