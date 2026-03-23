H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori: “Dubai’s integrated logistics services ecosystem has reinforced the confidence of the local and global business community in the exceptional efficiency and readiness that distinguish the emirate’s economy.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised a meeting in collaboration with Dubai Customs and DP World to gain first-hand insights into the key logistics requirements across diverse sectors of the economy amid evolving global circumstances. The session attracted the participation of 100 private sector representatives in the emirate.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and was attended by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs, H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, together with leaders from major private sector companies operating across a broad range of sectors.

The session featured an interactive discussion on the key challenges facing the shipping and logistics sector amid current regional developments. Participants also explored a range of practical ideas and solutions, in cooperation with relevant partners, to support ongoing efforts to ensure the smooth flow of goods and enhance supply chain efficiency.

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Dubai’s integrated logistics ecosystem has reinforced the confidence of the local and international business community in the remarkable efficiency and readiness that set the emirate’s economy apart. Supported by proactive government policies, close cooperation between the public and private sectors, and strong institutional agility, Dubai’s logistics network has strengthened the private sector’s ability to respond to the challenges arising from the recent developments affecting the region and the wider world, further consolidating Dubai’s position as a key hub on the global trade map.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai Chambers remains committed to supporting companies operating in the emirate and strengthening their competitiveness, regardless of the current circumstances. This underlines the importance of the partnership between the public and private sectors as a fundamental pillar of economic resilience and sustainable growth. Through close and ongoing coordination with all relevant entities, we are keen to provide targeted support that safeguards the interests of the business community and enhances the resilience and readiness of all economic sectors.”

The meeting forms part of a series of engagements organised by Dubai Chambers with the private sector to assess current business conditions, anticipate the future outlook, and strengthen strategies to support the readiness of all sectors in responding to global developments. Dubai Chambers is stepping up joint efforts to overcome challenges, gain deeper insight into the evolving needs of all sectors, and review the most effective ways to support companies, enhance their competitiveness, and enable them to operate efficiently and effectively.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

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