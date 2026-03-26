Arab Finance: MM Group for Industry and International Trade (MTIE) announced that its consolidated revenues rose by 47.9% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 21.2 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 14.3 billion in 2024, as per an emailed earnings release.

Standalone revenues also increased by 49.3% to EGP 13.9 billion, up from EGP 9.3 billion.

Consolidated gross profit grew by 24.1% YoY to EGP 2.2 billion last year, compared to EGP 1.8 billion a year earlier, while standalone gross profit increased by 24.0% to EGP 1.8 billion from EGP 1.4 billion.

Net profit also increased, with consolidated net income rising by 17.1% YoY to EGP 1.2 billion, compared to EGP 1.1 billion.

Standalone net profit grew by 5.9% to EGP 962 million, up from EGP 908 million.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 21.3% to EGP 1.5 billion in 2025, compared to EGP 1.3 billion in 2024.

Standalone EBITDA recorded a similar increase of 21.3% to EGP 1.3 billion, up from EGP 1.1 billion.