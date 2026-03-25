Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate, has initiated an investigation into reports of potential unjustified price increases or failure by certain businesses to provide the necessary stock in recent days.

The Authority is reviewing these reports to assess compliance with applicable regulations, and if violations are confirmed, the cases will be referred to the competent judicial authorities in accordance with the applicable laws and procedures.

ADRA reaffirms its commitment to maintaining market stability, promoting fair commercial practices, and protecting consumer interests.

About Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)

The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector, plays a central role in supporting the emirate’s business ecosystem. As the unified business registry for Abu Dhabi, ADRA streamlines business setup and regulatory compliance, acting as the single point for business registration and reporting in the Emirate’s mainland and free zones.

ADRA ensures access to an efficient, transparent, and supportive platform for setting up, maintaining, and expanding operations, while adhering to local and international compliance standards during the registration process and throughout operational lifecycle of companies, boosting investor confidence.

ADRA is dedicated to fostering business growth and economic diversification by offering simplified licensing procedures, expert guidance, consumer & commercial protection, and a robust regulatory environment.

By working closely with key government and private sector stakeholders, ADRA ensures a high level of synergy between government entities and the private sector, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and competitive markets for business and investment.

For more information,

please visit www.adra.gov.ae

for media enquiries, please contact

media@adra.gov.ae