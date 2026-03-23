Dubai, UAE - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award (MBRKA) continues to strengthen its role as a prominent global platform that recognizes individuals and organizations making exceptional contributions to the advancement of knowledge. By celebrating groundbreaking achievements that benefit millions around the world, MBRKA reflects the UAE’s vision to position knowledge as a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and promote a future shaped by scientific research and innovation.

Established in 2015 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRKA aims to inspire scientists, researchers, intellectuals, and institutions to share knowledge globally. It also supports human development and contributes to economic and social progress worldwide.

Honoring Minds Driving Major Transformations

Since its launch, MBRKA has honored influential figures shaping the global knowledge landscape. Laureates include Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web (WWW), who led the digital era that transformed communication and connected billions. Jimmy Wales, founder of Wikipedia, was also recognized for establishing the largest open-knowledge platform, offering free access to millions and promoting digital education.

It also honored scientist Hiroshi Ishiguro for his pioneering work in humanoid robotics and AI, along with Melinda Gates for supporting students through global education initiatives. Dr. Hiroshi Komiyama was also recognized for his contributions to sustainable development, while the Magdi Yacoub Heart Foundation was acknowledged for delivering advanced medical care and saving thousands of lives.

Achievements Changing the Course of Science

A major milestone was achieved in 2022 when MBRKA honored scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their groundbreaking mRNA research, which enabled the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines and later earned them the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2023. Other notable laureates include Fourth Industrial Revolution pioneer Henrik von Scheel and Dr. Zhang Yongzhen, who shared the first COVID-19 genomic sequence to speed up vaccine development. MBRKA also recognized the Emirates Mars Mission (Hope Probe), the first Arab mission to the Red Planet, for providing valuable data worldwide.

Celebrating Innovation Leaders and Scientific Pioneers

Recently, MBRKA honored Dr. Andrew Ng, a pioneer in AI and digital education, for his contributions to making technical knowledge accessible to millions. Emirati theoretical physicist Dr. Ahmed Eid Almheiri was recognized for his work in theoretical physics, while Dr. David Clark and Dr. Anke Ehlers were acknowledged for advancing psychological disorder treatments. His Excellency Juma Al Majid was also recognized for his lifelong commitment to spreading knowledge and preserving cultural heritage.

Global Role in Supporting Knowledge

MBRKA continues to reinforce its role as an influential global initiative promoting science and knowledge. By recognizing individuals and institutions that drive meaningful transformations, it highlights remarkable scientific accomplishments. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting innovators and scientists, guided by the belief that knowledge is the most powerful force behind human progress and a sustainable future.

MBRKA is accepting nominations for this year’s edition from around the world until March 31, 2026, via its website: https://mbrf.ae/knowledgeaward/#home

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