H.E. Al Saleh: The Ministry continues to support the development of an innovation-based new economy powered by advanced technologies. The MoU strengthens partnerships with national companies, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

Abu Dhabi, The Ministry of Economy and Tourism signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TRUXX, a company specialised in digital logistics solutions, to strengthen collaboration and exchange expertise in innovation and advanced digital solutions. The agreement also aims to coordinate the implementation of joint training programmes and capacity-building initiatives, while supporting collaborative initiatives and projects between the two parties.

The MoU was signed in the presence of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, by H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry, and Eng. Khadem Almheiri, Founder and CEO of TRUXX.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the Ministry’s participation at the ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026,’ held from 4 to 7 May. The event convened leading industrial and advanced technology companies to strengthen local industry and supply chains, while enabling companies of all sizes to manufacture, expand, and export from the UAE.

The MoU aligns with the Ministry’s vision to empower innovative business models, strengthen their contribution to the national economy, and high-growth support national companies. TRUXX is among the companies featured in the UAE Future 50 list - an initiative launched by the Ministry in collaboration with the Government Development and the Future Office in May last year.

H.E. Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, said, “This MoU reflects the Ministry’s commitment to building impactful partnerships with innovative national companies to further drive the growth of sectors of the new economy and expand the growth foundation through innovation and advanced technologies. Our collaboration with TRUXX supports the business environment, accelerates the expansion of companies, and strengthens their competitiveness at the local, regional, and global levels.”

Eng. Khadem Almheiri, Founder and CEO of TRUXX, said, “The signing of this agreement with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism marks a key milestone in our journey to support a more digitally enabled, transparent, and reliable logistics market in the UAE. Through this agreement, TRUXX is positioned to play a more inclusive role within the national logistics ecosystem by supporting greater transparency in land transport pricing, enhancing access to trusted service providers, and enabling the digital movement of goods and containers across key trade routes in the country.”

He added, “Our objectives include supporting fair shipping rates, providing reliable access to logistics service providers, and boosting the continuity of trade flows for the UAE business community.”

The MoU further strengthens frameworks for cooperation and coordination between the two parties across areas of mutual interest, while supporting the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and information to help develop initiatives and policies. It also seeks to enhance the business environment and improve the efficiency of related sectors through cooperation, while strengthening public-private sector partnerships.

Areas of cooperation include the exchange of relevant information and data in accordance with the applicable legislation and policies in the UAE; collaboration on preparing related studies, research, and reports; as well as exchanging best practices and expertise. The agreement also covers cooperation in organising and hosting events, workshops, and conferences, coordinating local and international delegation visits, and supporting joint initiatives and projects.

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