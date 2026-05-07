Formula 1 World Champions McLaren reveal the MCL-HY FIA Hypercar that will enter the FIA World Endurance Championship’s Hypercar class from 2027, marking its return to racing in the top class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans as it seeks to once again capture the Triple Crown of Motorsport

The MCL-HY test car will be developed in a robust 2026 test programme ahead of homologation

The track variant - MCL-HY GTR - developed in parallel with the race car, offers select McLaren clients an ultra-exclusive track car programme and immersive race team experience as part of Project: Endurance

McLaren today reveals the MCL-HY FIA Hypercar; the sports car that will challenge in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027, and the foundation for an exclusive track car derivative, the MCL-HY GTR, currently being offered to VIP McLaren clients through the Project: Endurance programme.

The revealed car – that will be developed throughout a rigorous test programme in 2026 ahead of homologation in the winter – was presented in a striking 2026 test livery inspired by the McLaren M6A. This was the car Bruce McLaren once dreamed of taking to La Sarthe as the M6GT, positioning MCL-HY as a declaration of intent rooted in heritage. Sports car racing is woven into McLaren's DNA, from its dominance of Can-Am during the late 1960s and early 1970s, to the legendary triumph at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans with the McLaren F1 GTR.

McLaren's return to racing in the premier class at Le Mans also marks the beginning of a challenge to once again take the Triple Crown of motorsport, encompassing victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With McLaren already competing at the pinnacle of Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series, the MCL-HY completes the final piece of an ambition that McLaren is uniquely placed to contend for.

The McLaren Hypercar Team will commence on-track testing of the MCL-HY in May 2026, a programme that will support the simultaneous development of both the race car and its track car counterpart ahead of McLaren's WEC debut in 2027.

For the 2026 test programme, McLaren Hypercar Team works driver Mikkel Jensen will be supported by McLaren Driver Development Programme (DDP) drivers Gregoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor. In addition, United Autosports driver Ben Hanley will bring his valuable development experience to the team.

Built to the ACO / IMSA LMDh regulations, the MCL-HY combines lightweight carbon fibre monocoque chassis construction with exceptional balance. Power comes from a twin‑turbocharged V6 race engine paired with a hybrid MGU system, delivering up to 520kW (707PS) to the driven rear axle. With a minimum weight of 1,030kg and a highly efficient power‑to‑weight ratio, the MCL‑HY has been developed to balance outright performance with endurance racing efficiency, designed to operate at the very highest level of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren’s FIA Hypercar has been shaped by a tightly integrated collaboration applying world-class engineering and aerodynamics capability from McLaren Racing and drawing on the design expertise of McLaren Automotive, to integrate McLaren’s design DNA.

Furthermore, the MCL-HY GTR track car variant represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration between McLaren Racing and McLaren Automotive. Engineered in parallel with the race car, the track car variant has been deliberately developed without the FIA Hypercar's mandated LMDh hybrid system and is powered purely by the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged racing engine, resulting in a lower dry weight while also developing circa 730PS . This decision ensures that clients benefit from a purer driving experience on track days; one that delivers authentic Hypercar performance and feel without additional complexity, and a simpler ownership model that prioritises accessibility above all else.

Ownership of the MCL-HY GTR extends far beyond the car itself. McLaren Automotive has developed an exclusive programme offering unprecedented access to McLaren Racing's World Endurance Championship operation. Project: Endurance will immerse clients in the team's journey, from testing and development, through to the drama of the 2027 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Inclusive of this, MCL-HY GTR owners will also take part in a two-year, six-event track driving programme curated across premier international circuits, which includes opportunities to drive their car on PURE McLaren track events. Each client will benefit from professional driver coaching, a dedicated pit crew and race engineering support, participating on a fully inclusive arrive-and-drive basis.

Deliveries of the McLaren MCL-HY GTR track car are to begin towards the end of 2027.

“Years and months in the making and here we are, revealing the MCL-HY to the world. McLaren Racing now has three race cars ready to contest the biggest motorsport series in the world; Formula 1, INDYCAR and WEC. This means McLaren, its partners and fans can challenge for the Triple Crown of Monaco GP, INDY500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans together – a unique cross-series story that sets us apart.”

Zak Brown, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Racing

“This is an exciting moment in McLaren’s history, and we are thrilled to launch this new journey through the Project: Endurance programme. The MCL-HY GTR will offer an FIA Hypercar experience, unprecedented in its accessibility, to track driving enthusiasts. Those who come with us on this journey will see and feel the absolute best of McLaren, and how our racing heritage is shaping our future more than ever.”

Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a producer of ultra high-performance, lightweight supercars. Launched in 2010, the company is part of McLaren Group Holdings.

Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Centre (MTC) in Woking, Surrey, England, McLaren Automotive is driven by the challenge of creating the world’s most exhilarating, engaging and benchmark setting vehicles. Leveraging over 60 years of history in authentic, racing performance, McLaren has delivered some of the most spectacular supercars ever made.

The company’s product portfolio of GTS, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed in over 40 markets around the world. Its cars are assembled by hand at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC), based on the same MTC campus that is also the home of McLaren Racing.

About McLaren Group Holdings:

Established in April 2025, McLaren Group Holdings Limited is the holding company for McLaren Automotive. The Group also includes the McLaren Licensing business and a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

Further information:

Lauren Dowdy

Brand, Client and Communications Senior Manager – Middle East, Africa & India

lauren.dowdy@mclaren.com

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