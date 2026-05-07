Dubai, UAE: The UAE Space Agency led the participation of the space sector in the fifth ‘Make it in the Emirates’ 2026, which was held from 4 to 7 May, 2026, as part of the Aerospace, automobile, and defence sector, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. This supports the Agency’s efforts to strengthen the UAE’s presence in advanced industrial sectors, and reinforce its position as a global hub for the space economy and its development.

His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said: “Our participation supports our vision to enhance integration between the public and private sectors in the space industry. It also supports achieving the objectives of the National Space Strategy 2031, through which we aim to strengthen the role of this sector as a key driver of innovation and economic growth.”

Al Qubaisi added: “This participation is an extension of the Agency’s approach in supporting the UAE’s direction toward building a globally competitive space sector based on investment. This is achieved through an integrated and flexible ecosystem capable of attracting investments, fostering international partnerships, and developing infrastructure according to the highest global standards. This contributes to achieving sustainable growth in the space economy, and reinforces the UAE’s position among the world’s leading space economies by 2031.”

Al Qubaisi continued: “This strategic direction also focuses on empowering the private sector to be a key partner in the space ecosystem, alongside driving innovation-led growth, developing and commercialising space technologies, investing in the development of local talent, and promoting scientific research. This contributes to expanding access to global markets, enhances the sector’s sustainability, and increases its long-term competitiveness.”

The Agency showcased strategic initiatives, national programs, and space missions at its stand. This reflects its central role in driving the growth of the UAE’s space economy, fostering innovation, and increasing integration with advanced industrial and technological sectors, thereby supporting long-term national development goals.

The Agency’s stand reviewed the National Space Industries Programme under the National Space Strategy 2031, which represents a new economic driver supporting the UAE’s direction toward a future economy. Furthermore, the Agency reviewed the Space Economic Zones Program as one of the key pillars in building an integrated and investment-attractive space industrial ecosystem, in addition to showcasing examples of national programs and projects that support the development of local industrial capabilities and strengthen value chains within the country’s space sector.

Simultaneously, five companies from the Space Economic Zones Program participated at the stand: Hex20, SpacePoint, Innovation Floor, Orbital Space, and Alliensense. These companies presented innovative solutions in space technology, advanced engineering, and space-related services.

The exhibition also featured a model of the MBR Explorer and the EMA Impactor as part of the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA), displayed at the House of Innovation. This presentation reflects the rapid advancement of national capabilities in scientific and space exploration, and highlights the UAE’s leading position in executing ambitious space missions and contributing to the advancement of global scientific knowledge.

On the sidelines of the event, the National Space Academy and SpacePoint signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in space education and capacity building, with a focus on attracting and developing future talents and skills in the UAE across school and university levels. This agreement supports the growth and Emirati entrepreneurship of the UAE industry in space education and capacity building.

Through this participation, the UAE Space Agency reaffirms its commitment to supporting the National Space Strategy 2031, aimed at enhancing the localisation of advanced space industries and empowering local talent. This contributes to the development of a knowledge-based economy built on innovation and advanced technology, and bolsters the UAE’s competitiveness regionally and globally.