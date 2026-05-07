Abu Dhabi: The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, participated in the 48th Annual Meeting of the International Trademark Association (INTA), held in London from May 2 to 6, 2026. The event brought together a distinguished group of policymakers, legal experts, representatives of international organisations, and private sector leaders. It is regarded as one of the world’s leading platforms dedicated to the future of trademarks and intangible assets.

The UAE’s participation in the event comes amid rapid shifts in the global intellectual property (IP) landscape, driven by advances in AI and the digital economy. These developments are reshaping protection frameworks and reinforcing the need for enhanced cooperation to ensure sustainability and continued growth of innovation.

H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for IP Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, emphasised in his remarks at the meeting that the UAE has placed great importance on the intellectual property sector as a key enabler of creativity and innovation, and as a foundation for building a knowledge- and technology-driven economy in line with its future aspirations. The country has made significant strides in developing an integrated national IP ecosystem, underpinned by advanced legislation and a series of impactful initiatives spanning all areas of IP, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a trusted global partner in this field.

H.E. Al Muaini noted that trademark protection represents a key pillar of the UAE’s IP system and plays a vital role in enhancing competitiveness and sustainability in the business environment. It also reinforces the confidence of investors and rights holders, stimulates local and foreign investment, and attracts major companies, entrepreneurial ventures, as well as talent and creative minds across key strategic sectors.

His Excellency added: “Today, trademarks are no longer merely tools for identification and legal protection of business activities and commercial products, but have also become valuable economic, commercial, and investment assets that play a pivotal role in driving competitiveness, expansion, and innovation. Recognising this, the UAE has developed an advanced and integrated federal legislative framework in line with international best practices and standards to regulate and protect trademarks and intangible assets.”

Furthermore, His Excellency reaffirmed that the meeting marks a new step forward in facilitating the exchange of best practices and expertise in the fields of intellectual property and trademark protection, underscoring the importance of joint efforts in adopting more agile and future-ready regulatory frameworks. Such frameworks are vital to strengthening the production, protection, circulation, and economic valuation of knowledge, while ensuring a balanced approach between protecting rights and fostering innovation, particularly amid rapid advancements in AI, digital platforms, and the data-driven economy.

His Excellency also highlighted that the UAE’s participation in the meeting reflects its commitment to strengthening its presence on specialised international platforms, while supporting global cooperation and partnerships in trademark protection, particularly as the country prepares to host the INTA Annual Meeting in 2029. This further reinforces the UAE’s position as a global hub for the knowledge economy, in line with the objectives of the “We the UAE 2031” vision.

His Excellency also reviewed key indicators and figures underscoring the continued growth of trademarks in UAE markets, noting that approximately 39,113 national and international trademarks were registered in 2025, marking growth of more than 24 per cent compared to 2024. The total number of national and international trademarks registered in the UAE reached 421,913 by the end of April 2026.

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