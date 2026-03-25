As regional travel remains complex, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is stepping up its commitment to passenger peace of mind.

Speaking exclusively with TTN’s Publishing Director Kim Thomson, Kevin Bubolz, Vice President & Managing Director of Continental Europe and MEA, emphasised that the line is prioritising guest flexibility during these challenging times.

“We want to ensure we take care of our guests who are booked and affected by the current situation,” Bubolz stated. NCL has confirmed that any guest unable to reach their cruise due to airport closures or residing in affected areas will receive a full Future Cruise Credit.

Crucially, this credit comes with no expiration date. “They can use it at any time. We want everyone to know that if they are affected and cannot travel, they should contact us; we will take care of them,” he added.

Beyond immediate guest support, NCL is looking firmly toward the future with a robust shipbuilding pipeline extending more than a decade.

The next highly anticipated addition, Norwegian Luna, is currently in the shipyard receiving her final touches. “Our full team is already on board, and she looks great,” said Bubolz. Following Luna, the brand will introduce Norwegian Aura, which Bubolz describes as a strategic evolution of the fleet.

“Aura represents the next step in our ship class family - the Prima Plus, if you will,” he explained. These upcoming vessels will be approximately 10 per cent larger than their predecessors, but Bubolz was quick to clarify that the increased size is dedicated to enhancing the passenger space ratio rather than increasing density. “The concept is space. We are making the ship longer to allow for a wider pool deck and more room for guests. We aren't ‘cramming’ things in; on the contrary, it’s all about the luxury of space.”

NCL, which pioneered the private island trend in 1977, is also heavily investing in its land-based destinations. Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas has undergone a significant transformation to enhance reliability and recreation.

A major highlight is the completion of a new pier, allowing ships to dock directly. “This is a game-changer,” Bubolz noted. “It means we no longer rely on tender boats, so we don't have to miss island visits due to inclement weather.”

The island has also seen the opening of a new operational pool for those who prefer fresh water over the sea, and a full-fledged family water park is slated to launch this July.

The growth doesn’t stop with the Prima Class. NCL has recently confirmed orders for a brand-new class of ships set to debut in 2030.

“We have ships ordered all the way to 2037,” Bubolz revealed. “After the next three Prima Class ships, we move into this new generation. There is a lot to look forward to in the future of the brand.”

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