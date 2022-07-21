Riyadh; The board of directors of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, announced the launch of Design Code for Prince Mohammad bin Salman Road.

The Design Code is driven by the principles of Salmani Architecture, curated by the efforts of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which is based on both - originality and modernity. It ensures to improve the modern design quality while highlighting the current local architectural identity. The style is featured by its flexibility, vitality, and variety of elements, not mimeographing the old urban vocabulary on new projects, but rather allowing the architect to choose innovative elements, inspired and imitated by the past with new design templates.

The Design Code aims to provide a modern and sustainable environment that enhances the quality of life by improving the architectural design quality, urban planning regulations, building regulations, parking regulations, environmental regulations, as well as land use and shop signs, unifying the urban structures and stimulating investment and real state elements as per standards.

The aim of the Design Code is to provide regulation standards for engineering design and is a reference guide for all the current and potential commercial and residential property owners, developers, and investors, contributing to a design pattern that will harmonize the paths of Sports Boulevard for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders, forming a modern and sustainable environment for Riyadh residents and visitors.

The Sports Boulevard project is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on 19 March 2019. The project is set to become the "longest linear park" in the world and extends for more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders. The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totaling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.

For more details about the code and its regulations, we encourage everyone to visit the Design Code page on Sports Boulevard official website on www.sportsboulevard.sa/en/design-code/

-Ends-

About Sports Boulevard:

The Sports Boulevard project is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on 19 March 2019. The project extends for more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders. The project includes 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totaling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters

Contact Information:

Layan Alrwyshdi

Public Relations Manager

E: alrwyshdil@sbf.gov.sa