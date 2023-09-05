With a range of indoor volunteering opportunities available, Ma’an is encouraging volunteers to dedicate free time to help build a collaborative community and enhancing the wellbeing of communities across the Emirate.

Volunteer programmes include supporting the elderly with medical care, aiding seniors to develop new skills, as well as experiencing a positive impact on their own physical and mental wellbeing.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, is supporting a series of indoor volunteering opportunities for residents to become active members of society and give back to their local community.

With the list of indoor volunteering initiatives covering an array of interests from sports activities to art therapy for seniors, Ma’an is encouraging residents to engage, impact, and contribute across the emirate by turning free time into volunteering time.

Her Excellency Fatema Abdulla Almarzouqi, Community Engagement & Volunteering Executive Director, The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, commented: “Volunteers of all ages enjoy numerous benefits from participating in programmes supported by Ma’an, which run year-round. They develop a sense of belonging and community, improve their self-esteem, and develop new skills to better themselves and society at large.

“Those who choose to dedicate their personal time to help others across a range of volunteering opportunities will help contribute to Ma’an overarching goal of building an inclusive and collaborative community which takes care of its own,” H.E Al Almarzouqi added.

Programmes for volunteers include Wayfinding by SSMC, which both support the wellbeing of the elderly through medical processes by aiding them in reaching the clinic, translation and similar services. In addition, volunteers can also support the elderly by aiding activities and workshops focused on artwork and painting, literacy, drawing to support emotions, sewing, sports, and more across multiple days in August and September.

By harnessing the support and empowerment of the Third Sector, Ma’an also enables community volunteers to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions that provide long-lasting impact that significantly benefits individuals across the Abu Dhabi community.

Volunteers help contribute to the creation of a collaborative community by making genuine social impact and enhancing the well-being of communities across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. In addition to addressing social priorities by leveraging their individual specialties, skills, interests, and hobbies, volunteers also personally benefit as active members of society that give back to local communities.

Signing up for volunteer programmes is quick and easy at www.maan.gov.ae, or through Ma’an’s dedicated mobile app, which is available to download on both Apple and Android devices.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.