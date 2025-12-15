Abu Dhabi – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has announced that it has won the “Strategic AI Project of the Year 2025” award for its autonomous vehicle project “TXAI”, at the recent Middle East AI and Analytics Summit held in Dubai.

This award is considered one of the specialised professional accolades presented as part of the Middle East AI and Analytics Summit. It falls under the “Strategic AI Projects” category, which recognises innovative initiatives in the application of AI, highlighting their practical impact, role in driving digital transformation and contribution to enhancing service efficiency.

“TXAI” is the first pilot autonomous vehicle service in the region, with its first phase launched in 2021. The project represents one of the key initiatives supporting the Emirate’s strategic direction towards developing a smart and sustainable mobility system. It relies on an advanced suite of AI technologies and digital analytics to operate vehicles within a safe and efficient environment, making it one of the standout projects nominated in this category.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said: “This award reflects Abu Dhabi’s progress in smart mobility and underscores ITC’s efforts to adopt projects based on innovative technologies. The TXAI project enhances the Emirate’s transport system by offering a safe, end-to-end operational experience. We will continue to work on expanding the scope of the project and preparing the necessary infrastructure to accommodate autonomous vehicles in line with the Emirate’s digital transformation agenda.”

This recognition aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader efforts to build a future-ready transport system underpinned by advanced technologies, delivering improved mobility services that enhance quality of life and meet the community’s aspirations.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.