Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that it is launching an updated edition of its Keep Abu Dhabi Picture Perfect campaign for the 2025-2026 outdoor activity season, placing a strong emphasis on preserving the natural beauty of the Emirate’s coastal, desert, and green landscapes.

The initiative encourages the public to take simple yet meaningful actions to care for all shared spaces while going about daily activities, including visits to parks and beaches, camping trips, and the exploration of desert areas.

The Department also emphasised the importance of maintaining Abu Dhabi’s cleanliness during major occasions and events, such as the upcoming New Year celebrations and the various activities taking place around the Liwa International Festival.

Fahad Ali Al Shehi, Acting Executive Director of Municipal Services Operations Support Sector at the DMT, highlighted that community awareness is central to achieving the campaign’s goals, stating: "Keep Abu Dhabi Picture Perfect aims to highlight the significance and positive impact of cultivating civic responsibility. It serves as a reminder that preserving the Emirate’s identity and its unique urban environment is a shared obligation of government entities and residents alike.”

Earlier this year, the DMT launched a campaign on various public appearance laws and regulations. The topics included placing unauthorised advertisements, leaving dirty vehicles parked in a public space, littering, and damaging public assets.