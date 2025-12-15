Dubai, UAE: The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) welcomed a high-level delegation of 30 leaders from 15 countries, including the UAE, as part of the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Leadership Programme. The initiative was launched by the UAE’s National Committee on SDGs and the Government Experience Exchange Program, overseen by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE, in collaboration with the SDG Academy.

“We are proud to empower governmental, national and global leaders with the latest tools, knowledge and skills to lead efforts to achieve SDGs. This visit promotes DEWA’s position as a global centre for knowledge exchange in the field of sustainable development and a real contributor to the UN’s 2030 Agenda,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Following the directives of the wise leadership, DEWA has taken proactive steps to recognise the importance of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030 since their announcement in 2015, and we actively support international and local initiatives and efforts that aim to achieve them. As a member of the UN Global Compact, DEWA attaches great importance to supporting all of these goals, including goal six on clean water and sanitation, goal seven on affordable and clean energy, goal eight on decent work and economic growth, goal nine on industry, innovation and infrastructure, goal 12 on responsible consumption and production, and goal 13 on climate action. Our efforts culminated in DEWA winning the 2021 edition of the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) UN SDGs Challenge,” added Al Tayer.

The Sustainability and Innovation Centre team took the delegation on a tour of DEWA’s most prominent energy transition and carbon emission reduction projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer model. By 2030, its capacity will exceed 8,000MW, compared to the original 5,000MW target, reducing carbon emissions by 8.5 million tonnes annually, up from 6.5 million.

The visitors were also briefed on DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project, the first in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. The hydrogen is used to generate clean energy via a hydrogen-powered engine, helping to reduce carbon emissions. It supports applications across several sectors, including fuelling hydrogen vehicles. The delegation also learnt about the EV Green Charger initiative, which provides smart, efficient and resilient charging services across more than 1,500 charging points across Dubai.

The visitors praised the centre’s multi-layered approach, which integrates interactive exhibitions, immersive learning, professional training and strategic innovation under one ecosystem to drive clean energy solutions. They also commended DEWA’s commitment to climate action, its drive towards net-zero and its vision for a more sustainable future for all.

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae