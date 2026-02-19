Waha Capital has committed to contributing AED 6 Million to the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an which will direct the funds toward key projects that improve the quality of life for community members in Abu Dhabi

The Authority deploys contributions across a range of initiatives across the capital that address societal priorities and encourage community collaboration

Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions has signed an agreement with Waha Capital, the Abu Dhabi‑listed investment management company, to jointly advance a variety of social projects in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an and Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director, Waha Capital.

The agreement comes as part of both parties’ commitment to support social priorities in key sectors including education, health, environment, infrastructure, and social services.

Priority projects include the social, health, wellness, humanitarian and environmental sectors with projects aligning with shared values and goals of both entities.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said: “Partnerships are at the heart of our work at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. Through this collaboration we will utilise the generous contribution to empower partners to lead and deliver major programmes and initiatives that address social priorities. We will shine a light on the impact partnerships can achieve in amplifying social impact, promoting community development and building a cooperative society.”

Mohamed Hussain Al Nowais, Managing Director, Waha Capital, said: “Our partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an reflects our commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s social development priorities and creating meaningful, lasting impact. At Waha Capital, we believe long-term value extends beyond financial performance. Through this collaboration, we are proud to contribute to initiatives that strengthen communities and support sustainable, positive change across the Emirate.”

Underscoring the Authority’s commitment to promoting community cohesion, the collaboration saw its first programme take place with volunteers distributing ‘Meer boxes’ containing Ramadan essentials to residents in ADNEC.

Volunteering projects enable the Authority to further its objectives to foster the values of shared responsibility and community giving among community members while encouraging them to play an active role in building a collaborative society.

To contribute to the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, whether through monetary funds or volunteering time, please visit Ma'an, the Social Investment Fund of Abu Dhabi for more information.

About Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an

Established in 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi (DCD), The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi government’s official channel to receive social contributions, dedicated to uniting community efforts and fostering a culture of giving by collecting contributions, directing them towards social priorities, empowering social enterprises, and promoting volunteering to build a cohesive community.

The Authority supports projects that address social priorities in health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services, aiming to nurture a collaborative and active community by connecting individuals and entities in the public, private, and civil society spheres to support their communities.

Contributions made to the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an are transparently deployed in full to social projects led by key partners meaning benefactors can maximise the impact their funds have in driving community engagement and providing access to essential resources, programmes, and funding for organisations across Abu Dhabi to achieve their Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainable development goals.