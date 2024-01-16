Ma’an to support community projects that meet the needs of various segments of society with an estimated value of 28 million AED

Nine parks set to open in various locations in Abu Dhabi to enhance collective activities and stimulate the values of community cohesion

Mahmiyat Al Bateha in Al Ain addresses social priorities within both the infrastructure and social sectors

Three new projects are being launched by the Integrated Transport Center to meet the needs of people of determination and enhance values of integration and community inclusion

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to receive social contributions through a dedicated platform. and the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding focused on fostering community engagement. The collaboration aims to support the establishment of several parks in various locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, along with multiple integrated transportation projects. These initiatives are part of joint efforts to engage the community in supporting social priorities.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by, His Excellency Dr. Mughir Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Her Excellency Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an His Excellency Dr. Salem Al Kaabi Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, His Excellency Saif Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Municipality of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Ali Al Qamzi, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality, and His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre.

Ma’an continues its unwavering efforts to leverage social contributions to promote the development of nine community parks in various locations in Abu Dhabi, including Al Falah, Musaffah, and Al Shamkha, with an estimated value of AED 14.5 million. This initiative aims to enhance inclusiveness in these parks, improve well-being by providing recreational spaces and facilities for all members of society, and contribute to enhancing community experiences, group activities, stimulating the values of cohesion and cooperation.

His Excellency Dr. Mughir Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi stressed the importance of partnerships in achieving sustainable social impact, saying: “The Department of Community Development is keen to improve the quality of life for all individuals in Abu Dhabi, by amplifying the development of an engaged and collaborative community, addressing pressing social priorities and achieving a sustainable positive impact that contributes to the lives of Abu Dhabi communities.

"Since its establishment, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an has persistently dedicated itself to fostering robust collaborations among public, private, and third sectors, aiming for a unified and cooperative society. This agreement epitomises these continuous efforts, fostering an environment that promotes active lifestyles, strengthens social bonds, and reinforces cohesion. Furthermore, this partnership will bolster social well-being by constructing vital infrastructure that facilitates social engagement and encourages proactive involvement in society, ultimately ensuring sustainable delivery of essential services," he added.

“At Ma'an, we are committed to fostering an active and responsible society. We prioritise directing financial contributions to support social initiatives that address the key priorities of Abu Dhabi residents, including sports, family cohesion, social inclusion, and various domains such as the environment, health, education, and society. Ma’an gives community members the opportunity to support projects best aligned to their priorities and goals”, said H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an.

“Driving contributions enables Ma’an to empower the Third Sector to deliver important initiatives, such as these infrastructure projects, that improve the lives of Abu Dhabi residents and foster a collaborative community.” added H.E. Salama Al Ameemi.

“The signing of this MoU with Ma’an is part of our ongoing efforts to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities and services that contribute to the well-being and happiness of all members of our society. We believe that strategic partnerships and collaborations are key to maintain and enhance Abu Dhabi’s as a preferred destination to live, work and invest,” said H.E. Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transportation.

In addition to the nine community parks in Abu Dhabi, Ma’an will drive approximately AED 9.1 million in fundraising for the creation of Al Batha Reserve, a community park targeting families in Al Ain, featuring more than 200 retail outlets to support family projects, a walking and cycling track, as well as further family-friendly facilities that promote a healthy lifestyle. The project aims to improve the lives of many, address societal priorities in Abu Dhabi and further drive natural tourism by promoting environmental and social activities in Abu Dhabi.

Projects initiated by the Integrated Transport Center aim to support social initiatives and priorities in Abu Dhabi through three key programs, with an approximate value of AED 4.4 million. The first of these programs includes the creation and development of Delivery Riders Hubs, designed as comfortable rest areas for delivery bike drivers featuring shaded waiting areas, air conditioning, and drinking water facilities. The second, ‘Integrated Taxis’, seeks to increase the number of taxis accessible to people of determination, enhance overall community awareness, and collaborate with relevant authorities to improving transportation services available to people of determination in Abu Dhabi. The objective is to ensure the rights of movement for these individuals and their families by providing a conducive environment and necessary resources, encouraging them to participate in social activities.

The third project, the Bus Shelters Program which aims to build 30 new bus shelters across the Emirate and improve a number of existing facilities with the addition of canopies and other features designed to ensure passengers’ comfort and safety, as well as encourage increased use of public transport. Ma’an is encouraging financial contributions to drive the initiatives forward, with 100 per cent of fundraising set to be transparently deployed to support programmes addressing causes across a variety of sectors, including infrastructure and social.

The financial contributions will be utilised to support the empowerment of the Third Sector and enable non-profits, social enterprises, and volunteers to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions which provide long-lasting impact and benefit individuals across the Abu Dhabi community.

In addition to the park projects, Ma’an also drives fundraising for a number of year-round infrastructure and social projects that target various groups in Abu Dhabi to address societal priorities.

Contributions can be made quickly and easily via https://fundraise.maan.gov.ae/enr through the dedicated mobile app which is available on both Apple and Android devices.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.