The Arab Youth Center and Injazat Collaborate to Empower the Youth with AI and Digital Transformation Skills

HE Shamma Al Mazrui: "Machine learning and cloud and quantum computing provide competitive opportunities for youth, societies and economies of the future"

HE Mansoor Al Mansoori: ‘A mature digital economy will require strong digital skills and through this partnership we are honored to lend our expertise in helping the nation build a stronger digitally capable workforce.”

Partnership covers 3 vital areas: scientific research, training courses, seminars, and conferences

Dubai, UAE: The Arab Youth Center and Injazat, the UAE's home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to prepare young leaders in the fields of advanced technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to providing distinguished talents with training opportunities to harness technology for the shaping of a better future.

HE Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice-Chair of the Arab Youth Center, and HE Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Injazat, signed the agreement during a ceremony at GITEX Global Technology Week 2022.

As per the agreement, the two parties will cooperate to prepare young Arab leaders specialized in the fields of artificial intelligence, technological innovation, and machine learning. This collaboration includes organizing sessions, workshops, and meetings with technology experts, focusing on developing young talents, and providing a platform for training and developing Arab youth in the fields of advanced technology, specifically artificial intelligence applications, programming, cybersecurity, and smart applications.

Technology as the future of work and innovation for youth

HE Al Mazrui emphasized that the future of work for youth will be based on technology and its applications at the individual, institutional, governmental, and state levels, as statistics show that $136 billion was invested globally in cloud computing last year, $110 billion in Web 3.0, and $5 billion in industrial-scale machine learning.*

“Strategic partnerships accelerate achieving the goals of youth empowerment policies in various areas of machine learning, cloud computing, quantum computing, and other vital sectors that provide competitive opportunities for youth, societies, and economies of the future. We affirm our commitment to facilitating learning, training, and exploring new horizons for work for young talents and promising competencies, especially in interest areas, such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence applications, digital and knowledge economy.” said HE Shamma Al Mazrui.

Job & Training Opportunities

The MoU also includes opportunities for networking and exploring the latest innovations in artificial intelligence and programming, especially the Python programming language. It will also offer a month-long paid internship opportunity for five participants, while enabling outstanding talents, with innovative solutions to Middle East's most pressing challenges, to meet with company's experts and HR staff to look into future employment opportunities.

“HE Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of Injazat said: “It is a pleasure to join forces with the Arab Youth Center to provide young people with the most crucial digital skills for the future. The Center has done commendable work to provide youth with opportunities to upskill and impact the national agenda, that have thoroughly impressed me. And we are proud to contribute towards the Ministry’s efforts and strategic vision to empower the youth.

“The jobs of the future require strong digital skills and a deep understanding of artificial intelligence, cyber security, programming, and smart applications. For young people to participate and thrive in the digital economy, all these skills will be required. We at Injazat are passionate about empowering human achievement, and we are excited to transfer our expertise towards a greater cause and help the nation build a stronger digitally capable workforce and economy,” he added.”

Building the Digital Economy

Injazat, a G42 company, and one of the region's leading providers of technology and digital transformation services, plays a pivotal role in building the digital economy. Injazat enables companies to focus on achieving their business goals by harnessing cloud computing solutions and emerging technologies, while creating advanced digital platforms and services through an approach of public-private partnerships.

-Ends-