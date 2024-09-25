The Lawyers Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has approved the applications made by 18 UAE national lawyers for registration on the roster of practicing lawyers, as it approved the request lodged by of UAE national lawyer to be transferred to the list of non-practicing lawyers.

During a meeting chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, the Committee reviewed applications to renew the registration of 3 lawyers whose enrolment had expired for more than two months, and examined a complaint filed against a lawyer and took the appropriate resolutions. it also reviewed 7 applications submitted by lawyers and took the necessary decisions about them.

The meeting of the Lawyers Affairs Committee was chaired by His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, in the presence of the Committee members, namely Judge Bouchaib Hajamy, President of Al Ain Court of Appeal, Judge Assem Elsaadany, from Abu Dhabi Commercial Court, Counselor Mohamed Dhewaiher Alkatheeri, from the Public Prosecution, Attorney Abdullah Fadhl Al Hammadi, and Khamees Mubarak Al Qubaisi, Director of Lawyers and Experts Affairs Division, as rapporteur of the Committee.