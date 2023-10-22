The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in cooperation with the UAE Media Council and TikTok, launched the “Joint Campaign on Family Online Safety”. This initiative is dedicated to raising community awareness, with a specific focus on safeguarding teenagers and families while they browse social media platforms and the internet at large.

The initiative included signing of a memorandum of cooperation between TDRA and the TikTok platform, as part of GITEX 2023, which took place at the Dubai World Trade Center, from 16 to 20 October 2023. This agreement encompasses a series of awareness initiatives primarily directed at teenagers, their parents, and the wider society.

Commenting on this campaign, H.E. Eng. Mohammad Al Zarooni, TDRA Deputy Director General for Information and Digital Government Sector, said: “We are proud of our social responsibility that stems from our strategy and corporate values, built on communication with stakeholders at all levels in the UAE, including individuals and organizations as well as the broader community.

In the UAE, we constitute one of the most digitally engaged societies worldwide, with a remarkable 99% of the population accessing the internet. This places a heightened responsibility on the authorities entrusted with family safety. Hence, the importance of this agreement, which involves a holistic approach based on awareness, follow-up, and various measures undertaken by the involved parties, each fulfilling their respective roles.”

Signing the Memorandum was followed by an awareness workshop presented by Ahlam Al Feel, Director of Corporate Communications Department at TDRA, Ibrahim Ali Khadem, Director of the Licensing and Media Content Monitoring Department at the UAE Media Council, and Jinan Mohammed Al Hashli, Head of Public Policy at TikTok GCC. During the workshop, the speakers addressed many topics related to the policies and regulations governing content published on social media platforms, the monitoring measures and procedures followed by the platforms, the importance of multiple platforms that address the public, and the role of effective partnerships in achieving digital safety.

During the workshop, Ahlam Al Feel, Director of Corporate Communications Department at TDRA, spoke about the significance of maintaining a balanced utilization of the Internet at large, with a particular focus on social media. She said: “Although social media platforms offer endless possibilities for learning, connecting and self-expression, they come with some challenges in the form of online fraud, misinformation, digital addiction or other harmful practices. From this standpoint, we say that it is time to provide ourselves and our children with the knowledge and tools necessary to use these platforms safely and responsibly”.

In turn, Ibrahim Ali Khadem, Director of the Licensing and Media Content Monitoring Department at the UAE Media Council, spoke about the Council's role in terms of regulation, legislation, and awareness raising, all geared toward promoting purposeful content. He also underscored the Council's role within society. He said: “As legislative bodies, our responsibility is to guarantee that every entity, platform, or media outlet maintains a legal status and adheres to regulations. Concurrently, we rely on societal awareness and parental control to govern internet content, particularly on social media platforms. By preventing the dissemination of misinformation and ensuring the seamless integration of these roles, together we can achieve conscious digital citizenship”.

Jinan Mohammed Al-Hashli, Head of Public Policy at TikTok GCC, emphasized the significance of safeguarding the younger generations within the constantly evolving digital landscape. She also highlighted the online safety and security initiatives initiated by TikTok in the MENA region, including partnerships with official bodies such as Emirates Safer Internet Society, which aims to ensure a safe digital environment for users, especially the younger generation. She said: “Ensuring safety is an ongoing commitment. We are dedicated to creating a more secure digital space for our community. Preserving the well-being of young users and empowering them to express themselves genuinely should remain the utmost priority in the digital world. Hence, we are delighted to collaborate with TDRA and the UAE Media Council in this campaign, aimed at enhancing a secure and positive environment for teenagers and their parents”.

The launch of this campaign is part of TDRA's broader endeavors to enhance measures related to strengthen family online safety measures, particularly in response to the growing online engagement of the UAE community.

