Dubai, UAE: As regional economies accelerate their digital transformation, organisations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia face mounting pressure to bridge workforce scale and capability gaps. To address this challenge, a new strategic alliance has been formed between TASC Outsourcing, a leading manpower and HR solutions provider, and Disprz, an AI-powered learning and skilling platform trusted by top enterprises. This partnership combines staffing expertise with digital learning innovation, creating a comprehensive workforce development ecosystem that enables businesses to attract, build, and future-proof talent for the demands of a rapidly evolving economy.

By 2025, 70% of organizations globally will be deploying AI-enhanced tools in talent acquisition and employee experience, and 75% of job seekers expect faster feedback through AI-driven recruitment and learning ecosystems.

With this momentum, TASC and Disprz are delivering a unified offering that goes beyond traditional recruitment to embed continuous, business-linked learning and measurable outcomes.

TASC handles 1800 to 2000 placements each year across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and MENA, spanning tech, logistics, banking, digital transformation, Emirates national hiring, and rider staffing through Future Milez. With Disprz, those deployed teams gain access to hyper-personalized learning pathways, AI-authored microlearning content, and business-linked KPI tracking.

Disprz’s platform, serving more than 3.5 million learners worldwide, including Amazon, Uber, Allianz, and Starbucks, creates agile, business-linked learning journeys that tie skill development directly to measurable productivity and profitability.

Together, the firms will offer a seamless workforce development journey, combining TASC’s talent deployment expertise with Disprz’s intelligent upskilling and reskilling capabilities. This eliminates the challenges of fragmented HR and L&D systems, leading to increased efficiency and sustained performance. This collaboration enables organizations to rapidly staff large-scale initiatives, from giga-projects to digital transformation, while ensuring their teams are equipped with the latest skills to drive measurable business outcomes.

“When it comes to workforce innovation in the region, the UAE has been at the leading edge, with the nation constantly pushing boundaries to create a workforce that is more skilled and agile,” said Mahesh Shahdadpuri, Founder and CEO of TASC Outsourcing.

"We're building on that momentum with our collaboration with Disprz to support UAE companies by enabling their access to top talent and encouraging a culture of continuous learning and development. Such an integrated approach is more essential than ever to keep businesses resilient, flexible, and prepared for what lies ahead. Our combined aim is to help businesses develop quickly, perform better, and remain competitive by transforming the workforce into a true engine of innovation and growth,” he further added.

Subramanian Viswanathan (Subbu), Co-founder and CEO of Disprz, added:

“We’re proud to partner with TASC Outsourcing, a company that understands the pulse of the UAE market. Together, we’re committed to building future-ready teams by integrating skill-building into the talent lifecycle. Our joint offering is tailor-made for the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-driven economy.”

By working together, TASC and Disprz will equip UAE companies with the expertise and resources they require to adapt to the changing digital economy.

About TASC:

Now celebrating more than 17 years of experience in providing world-class talent that growing businesses need in the UAE and across the MENA region, TASC is one of the leading People & Compliance solution partners in the MENA region.

We are experts in outsourcing, recruiting, payroll management, and HR solutions. TASC's team of over 300 staff and more than 6500 associates serves 450+ existing clients, and the company has offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Bangalore.

For more information, please visit: https://tascoutsourcing.com/en

About Disprz:

Disprz is a GenAI-powered SaaS platform that drives learning, upskilling, and career growth across the entire workforce—knowledge, frontline, and extended enterprise. By combining AI-powered learning journeys with actionable skill insights, Disprz helps organizations close capability gaps and deliver measurable business impact. Trusted by 500 enterprises across BFSI, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom, Disprz powers workforce transformation in 20+ countries, with a strong presence in the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and other global markets.