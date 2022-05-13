Dubai: The real estate and properties transactions valued at 8 billion in total during the week ending 13 May 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,347.

207 plots were sold for AED 1.47 billion, 1,652 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.75 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Hebiah Fifth sold for AED 127.8 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 127.24 million in Al Hebiah Fifth, and a land sold for AED 127.8 million in Al Hebiah Fifth in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 100 sales transactions worth AED 709.45 million, followed by Al Yufrah 2 with 18 sales transactions worth AED 25.75 million, and Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid with 13 sales transactions worth AED 153 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 582 million in Burj Khalifa, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 354 million in Marsa Dubai, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 309 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 2.7 billion, with the highest being a land in Wadi Al Safa 5, mortgaged for AED 603 million.

72 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 137 million.

