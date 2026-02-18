IIS hosted business seminars in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry

Over 45,000 Indian companies operate in Sharjah

AED 6.1 billion in real estate transactions by Indian investors in Sharjah during the first nine months of 2025

More than 100 Indian investment projects in Sharjah worth nearly USD 3 billion in 2025

110 weekly flights currently connect Sharjah with 13 Indian destinations

Indian investments created 3,600 jobs in Sharjah over five years

Sharjah: An official delegation from Sharjah has recently concluded a two-day visit across two major Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Chennai. The ‘Sharjah-India Investment Roadshow’ organised by the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in collaboration with Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), was designed to explore emerging investment opportunities across technology, services, industry, and culture - key focus sectors for Sharjah and India.

The Sharjah delegation, headed by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of department of government relations and Higher Committee for Economic Integration in the Emirate of Sharjah, included H.E Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; Marwan Saleh Alichla, Director of Investment Promotion and Support at Invest in Sharjah; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone; and Mohammed Bani Hammad, Director of Business Development Sector at Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

The visit has taken place as economic ties between Sharjah and various Indian cities continue to grow. Indian investments have generated more than 3,600 jobs in Sharjah over the past five years. Meanwhile, Indian investors recorded AED 6.1 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah during the first nine months of 2025, underscoring growing confidence in the emirate’s investment environment.

Strengthening industrial and technological partnerships

The delegation visited the cities of Chennai and Ahmedabad, where IIS hosted business seminars in collaboration with the CII. In Chennai, the delegation was received by Ajit Chordia, Chairman of CII Chennai Zone and Managing Director of Olympia Group India, alongside senior representatives from industrial and investment sectors. In Ahmedabad, Sunil Dave, Convenor of the CII Gujarat State Panel on International Trade and Exports Collaboration and Managing Director of BC Instruments India Pvt Ltd, welcomed the delegation along with leading business figures.

In his keynote remarks during the forum, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi emphasised that the visit reflects Sharjah’s commitment to deepening direct economic engagement with the Indian business community. He said: “The dynamic industries of Chennai and Ahmedabad – spanning automotive, engineering, technology, and manufacturing – reflect the same ambition we see in Sharjah. This makes both cities natural partners for expanding investment and fostering long-term economic cooperation.”

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh highlighted the strategic depth of Sharjah–India economic relations, stating: “India is not only a major trade partner for Sharjah; it is also a long-standing and trusted investment partner. Today, nearly 45,786 Indian companies operate across Sharjah’s free zones and mainland, contributing significantly to our economy.”

He added that the figures reflect strong investor confidence and the extent of the Sharjah-India partnership across manufacturing, trade, logistics, and technology. “Through this roadshow, our objective is clear: to translate our intent into concrete partnerships and support more Indian companies in scaling regionally and globally from Sharjah.”

Representatives of the CII in Chennai and Ahmedabad affirmed that the Sharjah delegation’s visit demonstrates the strength of bilateral economic ties and provides a platform to enhance cooperation in key industrial and technological sectors. They also noted that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India has created a more open and stable environment for trade and investment.

Highlighting investment opportunities in Sharjah

During the visit, panel discussions on ‘Investment Opportunities in Sharjah’ were held in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The sessions featured Marwan Saleh Alichla; Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, and Mohammed Bani Hammad. The speakers outlined Sharjah’s competitive advantages and opportunities for collaboration in industry, technology, logistics, and creative sectors, positioning the emirate as a strategic platform for growth and expansion into regional and global markets.

The sessions also highlighted strong indicators of Indian investor confidence, noting the implementation of more than 100 Indian FDI projects in Sharjah during 2025, valued at nearly USD 3 billion. Moreover, Sharjah currently facilitates 110 weekly flights to 13 major Indian destinations, significantly contributing to this upward trade trajectory.

The growing interest amongst Indian publishers to establish operations in Sharjah was discussed. The advanced ecosystem offered by SPARK, which enables Indian companies to access markets across the Middle East and Africa, was also highlighted during the talks.

The delegation also held a series of meetings with industrial and technology companies, focusing on opportunities in advanced industries, digital transformation, research and development, and smart solutions, in line with Sharjah’s vision for building a knowledge-based economy.