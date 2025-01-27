Sharjah, The Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, an initiative of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) aimed at supporting young Emirati talents in the gold and jewellery design industry, is set to launch the “Rare Natural Pearls” Exhibition in Sharjah.

The exhibition will take place as part of the sixth edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show, scheduled to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 29 to February 2, 2025.

Held in partnership with the "Suwaidi Pearls", a leader in reviving the splendor of Emirati pearls, this exhibition marks the first of its kind in the emirate of Sharjah. It will showcase a stunning array of the finest and rarest natural pearl pieces in the emirate, including silver and gold varieties of unique shapes and sizes, all distinguished by their exceptional quality, clarity, and dazzling shine.

The exhibition will also feature a range of heritage and cultural activities dedicated to pearling culture and the unique cultural heritage of the pearling industry, alongside a display of traditional tools used for natural pearl diving.

The exhibition will also feature the announcement of the winner of the "Best Natural Pearl jewellery Set Design" competition, which saw wide participation from Emirati designers registered with the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform.

Contestants competed to craft jewellery pieces using Emirati pearls of Emirati pearls of "Gioon" quality and "Sangbasie" shades, consisting of a necklace and two luxury pearl earrings. Participants will demonstrate outstanding artistic innovation, echoing the inherited craftsmanship and heritage of Emirati artisans and forefathers.

The event will host a panel discussion titled "The UAE: The Coast of Pearls Through the Ages," documenting the historical role of the UAE’s coasts in supplying the world with premium-quality pearls and shaping the global pearl trade.

The session will also shed light on pearl diving, an integral part of Emirati heritage, and feature contributions from leading experts in the field. Among the distinguished speakers are Mr. Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, a leading Arabian pearl diver and trader, who will share practices from this timeless profession; Dr. Ali Saqr Al Suwaidi, who will explore captivating storytelling traditions from historical pearl diving seasons; and Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, a literary scholar and critic, who will delve into the poetry and cultural significance of Emirati pearls.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said that “Rare Natural Pearls Exhibition” marks a significant addition to the series of specialised exhibitions in the jewellery and gemstones sector hosted by the emirate of Sharjah.

He noted that the exhibition highlights the Sharjah’s leading historical position in the pearl trade and diving industry, as it offers a unique platform to display rare and historically significant marine treasures. It also reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to promoting the sustainability of maritime heritage, an integral part of the authentic Emirati cultural legacy.

For her part, Mona Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)’s Chairman and in charge of the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform, stated that the exhibition showcases the Emirati Goldsmiths Platform’s continued achievements in advancing the gold, gemstones, and pearl industries locally.

She affirmed the Platform’s commitment to supporting Emirati designers and industry professionals within Sharjah and across the UAE. Al Suwaidi also pointed out a steady annual increase in the number of designers joining the Platform, which now exceeds 250 designers, reflecting its rising appeal and impact

Meanwhile, Abdulla Rashed Al Suwaidi, the founder of Suwaidi Pearls, emphasised that participating in this prestigious exhibition is a pivotal step in preserving the UAE's deep-rooted heritage in pearl craftsmanship, an essential element of the nation's identity and cultural fabric.

"We are proud to showcase the outstanding quality of Emirati natural pearls and are thrilled to contribute to this event, which sheds light on Sharjah's illustrious history of pearl diving and trade," he stated.