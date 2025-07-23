Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), represented by the Organising Committee of “Sharjah Summer Promotions”, has launched a new smart application giving users seamless entries into digital raffle draws held by the campaign.

Designed to optimise user engagement, the app aims to elevate the overall customer experience by facilitating their participation in various promotional activities, events and raffles, offering an integrated interactive platform throughout Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, which will run until September 1.

Organised by SCCI and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), this year’s edition features the participation of more than 1,000 retail outlets and entertainment destinations across all cities and regions of the emirate.

The application serves as a dynamic engagement tool, allowing users to register purchase receipts from participating shopping centers and outlets to qualify for prize draws. Rewards include gold bars and numerous shopping vouchers. This strategic move aims to drive consumer spending, stimulate commercial activity, and boost tourism in Sharjah during the summer season.

Equipped with an integrated database, the application provides users with up-to-date information related to Sharjah Summer Promotions’ activities and events. This includes raffle draw conditions, timelines, locations, and winner announcements, supported by a live link to the official campaign website.

Additionally, it highlights key promotional elements including the newly launched mascot character "Shamsa" and offers detailed insights into daily activities and participating venues throughout Sharjah.

The application allows users to establish personalised accounts, ensuring seamless engagement in all year-round marketing and promotional activities organised by the Sharjah Chamber as part of the campaign. This feature enables real-time updates on all ongoing events.

The app also includes a dedicated communication interface to facilitate direct user interaction, allowing for streamlined feedback and inquiries, thereby enhancing service quality and audience engagement.

In his remarks, Jamal Bouzanjal, General Coordinator of Sharjah Shopping Promotions, said that the launch of the smart application reflects the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to advancing the digital infrastructure of the campaign.

He noted that the app is designed to deliver a modern and user-centric shopping experience, marking a qualitative leap in audience engagement. It offers secure and convenient access to digital raffles and real-time information on event schedules, prizes, and partner outlets, ultimately supporting Sharjah’s economic momentum and enhancing tourism flow throughout the summer season.

