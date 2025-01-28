Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced the launch of the "Business Impact" Podcast during the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025”, organised by the Chamber in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) from January 22 to January 25.

The Podcast aims to highlight the importance of Sharjah as a strategic destination for business management and investment in the region.

The podcast, to be released via Sharjah Chamber's social media platforms, featured local and international business owners and entrepreneurs who share their successful experiences in Sharjah. It discusses various economic issues and how businesses can benefit from the unique business environment Sharjah offers, including investment opportunities, government facilitation, and the role of the Chamber of Commerce in fostering economic growth.

The first episode of the "Business Impact" Podcast, which was broadcast during ACRES Exhibition, hosted Khalifa Bin Harib Almheiri CEO of Alrasikhoon Real Estate. Under the theme "The Future of Real Estate in the Emirate of Sharjah”, Almheiri presented a comprehensive insight into the developmental status of the real estate sector in the emirate.

The episode also explored the opportunities available to investors and businesses seeking to expand their footprint in this vital sector. The episode focused on how businesses can take advantage of Sharjah's ideal investment environment, with its legislative facilitation and investment incentives.

Additionally, it highlighted major real estate development projects being implemented in the emirate, which are boosting Sharjah's appeal as a promising real estate investment center at both local and international levels.

Dr. Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab affirmed the Sharjah Chamber's strong commitment to innovation that fosters communication with the business community and private sector representatives.

She noted that the "Business Impact" Podcast aims to shed light on the key aspects of Sharjah's appealing investment environment, including its diversified economy and the opportunities and advantages it offers to businesses and entrepreneurs across various strategic sectors. This aligns with the Chamber's strategy to position Sharjah as a leading destination for investment and project management in the region and globally.

The "Business Impact" Podcast will feature in its upcoming episodes interviews with influential entrepreneurs and business leaders from various promising sectors.

Aya Issa from IPT Group for lubricants and fuel-oil supply services will highlight how the group successfully connected with more than 250 global companies through Sharjah. Satish Vasu, Chief Customer Value Creator at AHB, will share insights into Sharjah’s status as an exemplary environment for opportunities and business growth.

Key guests also include Mohammed Al-Aitani, CEO of Afco Oils and Fats, who will recount his career that started in Sharjah to until he become the owner of 95 factories worldwide. Furthermore, Dr. Ghanem Al-Hajri, Director General of Namar Emirates, will elaborate on how Emirati businesses thrive in the global agricultural and food markets.

Lastly, Bader Mohammed Saeb, CEO of Bader Emirates, will recount how his passion for scouting evolved into driving his company to achieve record-breaking sales, reflecting the achievements made possible by Sharjah’s thriving business ecosystem.

