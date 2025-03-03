London: This year’s Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 search for the twenty rising stars in the global seatrade maritime industry is now underway. Launching today, the objective is to recognize exceptional individuals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to global maritime, demonstrating leadership, innovation, and impact.

The initiative last took place in 2023, and while previously only open to entries from the Middle East, this year’s search also heralds some key changes, with entries actively encouraged from the whole of the global maritime industry. From this year, the initiative will also run on annual basis

To be eligible, candidates must be aged under 40 as of 4th April, hold a position within the industry, and meet all of the following key criteria that demonstrate genuine leadership in maritime:

1. Leadership Impact

The nominee must have demonstrated strong leadership within their organisation or the maritime and shipping industry. This may include leadership in strategic decision-making, team management, or influencing the direction of the industry.

2. Innovation & Problem-Solving

Nominees should be able to showcase a track record of innovative thinking or problem-solving. This could involve developing or implementing new technologies, processes, or business models that have positively impacted the maritime sector.

3. Demonstrable Impact

The nominee must provide clear evidence of their work’s impact on their organisation and the broader maritime and shipping industry; for example increased revenue, cost savings, market growth, or successful project completions that have transformed their sector.

4. Industry Contributions & Advocacy

The nominee should have contributed to industry development beyond their immediate workplace. This may include participation in industry forums, advocacy for regulatory changes, community involvement, or mentorship within the maritime sector.

5. Professional Growth & Recognition

Nominees should have shown continuous professional development and growth within the maritime and shipping sector.

6. Vision for the Future

The nominee should have a clear vision for the future of the maritime and shipping industry. This includes their perspective on upcoming challenges, trends, and opportunities, as well as how they plan to continue driving change and innovation.

7. Ethics and Integrity

The nominee should exemplify high ethical standards, professionalism, and integrity in their personal and professional life.

8. Community & Environmental Responsibility

The nominee should demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, for example initiatives that minimise the environmental impact of shipping, or engagement with local / global causes.

As in 2023, the 2025 Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 finalists will be announced during organiser Seatrade Maritime’s flagship show Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East, which returns to Dubai over 6-8th May. This three-day free to attend event is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure as part of UAE Maritime Week. It brings together key stakeholders in the maritime sector, governmental and semi-governmental entities, as well as innovators in the fields of technology, energy, finance, investment and services, in addition to the most prominent suppliers, decision-makers and shipping companies.

Seatrade Maritime Director – Content & Digital, Emma Howell, said: “There’s a wealth of young talent out there in our industry that often goes unrecognised, and that doesn’t just apply to the Middle East region. It felt right to broaden our ambitions this year and celebrate the incredible global achievements of our rising stars and future leaders across the whole industry. So if you feel you meet the criteria, please do enter, and encourage your colleagues to do the same!”

Previous finalists include Anan Abdullatif, Senior Commercial Manager LNG, ASYAD Shipping Company; Antonina Polovenko, Owner/Founder Aquamarine Crew Agency; H.E Essam Alammari, Deputy for Maritime Transport, Transport General Authority; and Capt. Dharm Parikh, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, Geoserve. In addition, Danial Kaabi, CEO Horizon Offshore Marine Services and Gina Panayiotou, Founder & CEO / Chair, Oceans Arena / World ESG Forum, were also both speakers at the recent inaugural Seatrade Maritime Qatar.

Danial Kaabi, CEO, Sea Horizon Offshore Marine Services and 2023 finalist, said: “I was a 20Under40 finalist in 2023 which was a great accolade to receive and be part of this scheme. Now that the SMN20Under40 initiative is global, I recommend everyone to submit their entries and be seen as a growing international maritime expert through this platform.”

The judging panel will consist of the Seatrade Editorial Board, who will be looking for evidence of leadership, ambition and commitment to sustainability in the maritime industry.

For full details and how to enter Seatrade Maritime News 20Under40 2025, visit https://www.seatrademaritime-middleeast.com/en/whats-on/smn-20-under-40.html

Entries close at 5pm on 4th April 2025.