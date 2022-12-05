United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: H.E. Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency and the Higher Committee of the Abu Dhabi Space Debate said that the Abu Dhabi Space Debate is a great opportunity to find solutions to the challenges facing the space sector and to enhance international cooperation that will positively reflect on the future of humanity.

During her opening keynote at the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, Al Amiri noted that the global awareness of the impact of climate change makes it necessary to unite efforts, through knowledge sharing and technology cooperation.

Her Excellency referred to the changes the world has witnessed, as well as the participation of new players in the space sector, adding: "We have moved from a bipolar world in a previous historical period to a new reality in which 70 countries have the ability to use space."

Al Amiri pointed out to the growing and important role of the private companies in the development of the space sector, especially in the fields of security and defense technology, adding that the role of the private sector is very important in achieving space sustainability, which is one of the main contexts of the Abu Dhabi Debate.

Her Excellency affirmed that the Abu Dhabi Space Debate is an important opportunity to develop partnerships in the space sector, enhance global cooperation in all areas related to space, promote sustainable economic development, and to come up with a unified vision to support space programs.

