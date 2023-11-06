RAKGMO to highlight the role of media in aiding the Emirate’s drive towards further sustainable development

Our participation reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who is a strong proponent of harnessing the power of the media to convey Ras Al Khaimah’s inspiring story to the world

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah is set to highlight the remarkable sustainable development that it has achieved through the participation of Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) and Ras Al Khaimah Radio Authority at Global Media Congress, being hosted in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

RAKGMO will be showcasing its successful media campaigns and representing Ras Al Khaimah with a 144 square meter, purpose-built stand at the three-day event, which is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from November 14 to 16, 2023, and is expected to welcome more than 13,000 attendees, over 5,000 delegates and 170 world-renowned speakers.

Inspired by the wisdom of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and driven by his vision for the future, Ras Al Khaimah has been undergoing a cross-sector surge in sustainable development in recent years, with multiple billion-dollar investments in hospitality, expansion of key infrastructure and a monumental growth in the business sector highlighting the Emirate’s growing status as a leading location to work, live and explore.

H.E. Ms. Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, said: “Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office’s mission reflects the vision and principles of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, who is a strong proponent of harnessing the power of the media to convey Ras Al Khaimah's inspiring story to the world, enhance our global standing and showcase the Emirate’s remarkable advancements.

“By participating at the prestigious Global Media Congress, for a second year running, we seek to embrace the power of media to connect cultures, forge partnerships and shape the future. Our presence at the Congress is testament to the unwavering commitment of Ras Al Khaimah in shaping a world of harmonious dialogue and impactful narratives.

“Whether it’s business, investments or tourism, Ras Al Khaimah is moving in an upwards trajectory that is now being recognized internationally. Today, it is a global destination for people to live, work and explore and it is one of our key objectives to ensure the world knows of the Emirate’s inspirational stories.”

Visitors to RAKGMO’s dynamic exhibition space will be introduced to media initiatives and strategic plans aimed at enhancing the Emirate’s presence on the global media landscape. Ras Al Khaimah Radio Authority will also host ‘The Live Broadcast’ from the stand, presented by the Authority’s Director-General, journalist Mohammed Ghanem Mustafa, and featuring a number of media officials present at the Congress. This will be the first radio show in the UAE to present live across all three days of Global Media Congress.

This year’s Congress will feature the themes Sustainability; Innovation and Latest Technologies in Media; Sports Media; Youth, Education and the Future of Media. It will provide a platform for journalists, tech firms, content creators, digital marketing professionals, streaming giants, entertainment executives, regulators and key media stakeholders to share knowledge and take advantage of opportunities to build business partnerships with media organizations from across the globe.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

