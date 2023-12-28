Ras Al Khaimah – As part of Ras Al Khaimah Government’s commitment to support the education, development and competitiveness of UAE talent in the global digital sector, and in line with the Emirate’s vision and strategy to create a bright, sustainable future, the Department of Human Resources (DHR) and RAK Investment and Development Office (IDO) have signed a partnership agreement to launch a Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (CAIP) Program.

In collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Academy, this CAIP agreement aims to enhance and develop the skills and abilities of Emirati job seekers and graduates by providing career development programs in various areas, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics, in order to keep pace with advancing digital technologies and increased automation, as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). Participants stand to earn certification from Stanford University, one of the top five universities in the world, and Cert Nexus, a reputable U.S. body that offers certificates in the fields of emerging technologies.

The agreement was signed by Their Excellencies Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa, Director General of the DHR, and Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Managing Director and Board Member of RAK IDO.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdullatif Khalifa stated: “This strategic partnership between the DHR and IDO in Ras Al Khaimah reflects our strong commitment to enhancing national skills and elevating education and training standards in the digital industry.

“We are committed to offering development programs that will enable graduates and job seekers to keep pace with digital technologies and achieve excellence in these global sectors.”

His Excellency Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi added: “This is a pioneering initiative aimed at preparing and qualifying national talent in the global sector of artificial intelligence, thus enabling them to perform at the highest international standards of leadership, creativity and competitiveness. In collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Academy, we are dedicated to offering specialized training programs with the goal of empowering participants to obtain international academic qualifications, thus enabling them to perform at their highest capabilities and best represent Ras Al Khaimah and the UAE on the global stage.”

Ras Al Khaimah’s CAIP Program will continue for eight months, giving participants the opportunity to receive a CAIP certification from Cert Nexus, as well as an online certificate in machine learning from Stanford University. Throughout the Program, participants will be given the opportunity to practice these new skills and they will have the opportunity to take part in internships and have support in job placements after completion of the Program.

This partnership reflects Ras Al Khaimah Government’s commitment to provide Emirati youth with the opportunities to develop and enhance their professional skills and international career prospects, in line with the Emirate’s vision for a bright, sustainable future for all.

About Ras Al Khaimah Department of Human Resources

The Department of Human Resources (DoHR) was established in 1971 under the name of "The Public Personnel Affairs Department" pursuant to Emiri Decree No. 3 issued by H.H. The Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah. The name was later changed to "The Civil Service Department" under a decision by RAK Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler in July 2008. In July 2013, the Department name was changed to "The Department of Human Resources (DoHR)" pursuant to Law No. 1 of 2013 on government human resources.

The Department of Human Resources (DoHR) is one of the supporting departments in the machinery of RAK Government. The Department supervises the government human resources in light of the Human Resources Law and its rules and regulations.

About the Investment and Development Office

The Investment and Development Office (IDO) is the investment arm of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah. It was established by Emiri Decree in 2004 and is a pillar of the Emirate’s development and prosperity. IDO’s mandate is to generate superior and reliable financial returns and to drive sustainable economic growth and diversification for the Emirate and its people, for generations to come. IDO’s portfolio spans a wide range of sectors, with both listed and non-listed investments.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

For further information, please contact: etimad@hr.rak.ae