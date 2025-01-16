Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to UAE strengthening the investment cooperation across various sectors and increasing communication and coordination between the business communities in Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala, and supporting participation in events and international exhibitions organized by both sides.

This occurred during a meeting between His Excellency Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, and His Excellency Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE accompanied by Embassy Counselor Jose Basila. The meeting which took place in the Chamber’s headquarters in presence of Dr. Ahmed Al Shemeili, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber focused on exploring investment opportunities in the tourism sector, leveraging the advantages offered by the Emirate in this field, and fostering greater interest among businessmen and investment companies in Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala for joint projects across various sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, real estate, and tourism.

Discussions emphasized opportunities to enhance cooperation between companies and businessmen from both sides. They also highlighted the incentives and facilities provided by Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the services offered by the Chamber of Commerce to strengthen communication with local companies and facilitate the establishment of new businesses. Additionally, the meeting underscored the importance of increasing participation in trade and industrial exhibitions held in both Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala.

His Excellency Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce emphasized keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to enhance cooperation between business communities in various sectors, and link them with their counterparts in different countries including Guatemala, based on the Chamber’s belief in the importance of cooperation and exploring investment opportunities at the international level, especially in the tourism sector, which provides great opportunities for cooperation between companies and businessmen in Ras Al Khaimah and Guatemala, with the leading position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the tourism and business sector, particularly in light of the specialized events hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre across various economic and commercial sectors. These events provide a great opportunity for companies from Guatemala to participate and engage.

His Excellency Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala commended the distinguished position of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in several sectors including tourism and real estate development which stimulate cooperation and increase investment in more than a sector, and expand the cooperation between the private sector and investment institutions in Guatemala and Ras Al Khaimah in various sectors and working on increasing the economic and investment cooperation between the two sides. He expressed his gratitude to the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce for the warm reception and its readiness to exert all efforts to strengthen the investment cooperation between Guatemala and Ras Al Khaimah to advanced level.