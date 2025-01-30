Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates - His Excellency Mohammed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry received Her Excellency Maria Belovas, Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia to the United Arab Emirates. The meeting addressed several issues related to the Chamber’s activities, reflecting its commitment to establishing communication channels with diplomatic missions in the UAE. It aimed to explore the support provided by the Chamber to investors, businessmen, and trade delegations, as well as to discuss various areas of cooperation in trade and investment between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Estonia.

Al Nuaimi answered the questions and inquiries of H. E the Ambassador on the mechanism of supporting trade and investment between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic Estonia, as well as the privileges and investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah. The meeting discussed in detail the factors that attract and encourage the companies and investors to choose Ras Al Khaimah for their business including the facilities offered and the tax exemptions along with other several factors that encourage investment in various sectors in the Emirate.

Her Excellency Ambassador of Estonia expressed her wish to signing a collaboration agreement in the near future between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Estonia Chamber of Commerce to highlight ways of enhancing collaboration and building long term partnerships in the various economic sectors between the two sides, and creating new pathways in the upcoming phase to expand and enhance the frameworks of cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Estonia. She invited the Chairman and the members of the Chamber to participate in the “Estonia Business Forum” which will be held in May, 2025.