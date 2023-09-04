Dubai, UAE: “I extend my sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the return of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi from the International Space Station after completing the longest space mission in Arab history. I also congratulate the people of the UAE on this historic achievement. This mission has consolidated the pioneering role of the UAE in space sciences and technologies. It has proved the excellence of Emiratis in the space sector, underlining the wise vision of our leadership, who prioritised investing in Emiratis and empowering the youth. I also congratulate the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, for the success Al Neyadi has achieved in his mission and conducting over 200 scientific experiments that will benefit all of humanity, promoting the UAE’s global competitiveness in the space sector,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.Snapchat.com/add/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial