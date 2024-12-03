DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading air cargo carrier, and Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, agree to strengthen their existing partnership, aiming to support the growth of cross-border e-commerce and enhance consumer experiences worldwide.

Cainiao, with its deep e-commerce insights and technological expertise, and Qatar Airways Cargo, with its extensive global connectivity, will together leverage their complementary strengths through this partnership to enhance global e-commerce logistics and stimulate economic growth at both regional and global levels.

Qatar Airways Cargo Chief Officer Cargo, Mr. Mark Drusch, said: “Since the inception of our collaboration with Cainiao in 2021, the partnership has seen strong growth, driven by ongoing flying agreements and a shared vision to support the burgeoning e-commerce industry.

He continued: “We are now further deepening our ties with Cainiao to work even closer together. By utilising the Qatar Airways Cargo hub at Hamad International Airport in Doha, we aim to expedite shipments to customers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reinforcing our commitment to Cainiao.”

Cainiao Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wan Lin, said: “At Cainiao, we’re committed to building a smart, future-proof logistics network for e-commerce. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with quality players like Qatar Airways Cargo to build a more robust global express network and better support our global customers with faster deliveries and enhanced supply chain efficiency."

E-commerce remains the largest driver of air cargo capacity demand worldwide. Qatar Airways Cargo’s extensive global network and state-of-the-art fleet have positioned it as an essential partner in meeting this demand. Through this collaboration, both companies continue to enhance connectivity and reliability for businesses and consumers across the globe.

Qatar Airways Cargo looks forward to further developing this strategic relationship, reinforcing its position as a leader in the air cargo industry.

About Cainiao Group

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Group is a global leader in e-commerce logistics. Drawing on our deep e-commence insights, purposely built technology and a proven commitment to sustainability, we offer three core services, including global express, global supply chain, and global logistics technology.

With a smart network that spans over 200 countries and regions worldwide, our global express division excels in various segments, including cross-border express delivery and nationwide express services in markets such as China, Europe, and the Americas.

With a long-term mission to achieve nationwide delivery within 24 hours and worldwide delivery within 72 hours, Cainiao Group bridges global markets, empowering businesses and individuals to seize global trade opportunities.

For more information about Cainiao, please visit cainiao.com.

About Qatar Airways Cargo﻿

Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s leading international air cargo carrier is based in Doha, State of Qatar.

It serves a global network of more than 60 freighter destinations and 170 passenger destinations utilizing freighters and belly-hold passenger aircraft.

The airline’s freighter fleet includes 28 Boeing 777 freighters and 230 belly-hold planes. It also has an extensive road feeder service (RFS) network. The cargo airline is the launch customer for the innovative Boeing 777-8F featuring advanced technology, and a 25 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency and emissions, with the first delivery arriving in 2027.

As a market leader, the cargo carrier provides high operating standards for the transportation of cargo, with considerable investments in digitalisation, products, facilities and services.

Qatar Airways Cargo remains committed to sustainability and giving back to communities it serves through its sustainability program WeQare, built on the key pillars of sustainability: environment, society, economy, and culture.

