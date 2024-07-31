Dubai-UAE – The President of the Republic of Chile, His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, visited the Museum of the Future for a tour, along with a delegation of government ministers and senior officials from The Republic of Chile.

The tour showcased the Museum of the Future’s most prominent features, including its iconic design and unique displays as well as highlighted its vital role in shaping the future as part of the museum's efforts in creating a better future for humanity.

This visit formed part of The President of the Republic of Chile’s official itinerary to the United Arab Emirates. The trip is the first of its kind since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in 1978.