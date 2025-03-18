Nearly 40 Employees Recognized for Outstanding Achievements

Al Neyadi: The corporation's strategic directions align with the wise leadership's vision and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33

Al Neyadi: Excellence and innovation are a steadfast approach to enhancing productivity and improving the work environment at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) organized the First Annual Excellence Forum 2025 in a ceremony attended by a distinguished group of senior officials, executive directors, and outstanding employees of the PCFC. The event featured the recognition of nearly 40 winners of excellence awards in appreciation of their exceptional efforts and remarkable achievements that contributed to strengthening the Corporation’s local and global standing.

In a remarkable evening embodying the values of leadership and innovation, H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, delivered a speech emphasizing the importance of excellence as a core value in the Corporation’s strategies. He highlighted that the corporation’s strategic directions are aligned with the wise leadership's vision and support the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He stated, “This event reflects our firm commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. It is an opportunity to celebrate our employees who embody these values across various fields of work”.

He further added, "Our goal is to recognize and motivate employees who deliver outstanding efforts and unique achievements that the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation takes pride in. Their contributions enhance productivity, improve the work environment, and embody values of leadership, cooperation, and community service”.

The ceremony featured the distribution of awards across various categories, including Best Feasible Suggestion Award, the Social Employee Award, the Unknown Soldier Award, the Positive Leader Award, the Committed Department Award, and the Best Department in Media Presence Award.

Special recognitions were also granted to teamwork that contributed to significant achievements, including the team supervising the completion of the corporation’s new headquarters, the “360 Services” team. Additionally, prominent individuals were honored with awards such as Transformation Leader" Award and the Accomplished Leader" Award. The ceremony concluded with a special tribute to H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, in recognition of his pioneering role in advancing institutional excellence.