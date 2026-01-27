The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the supervisory team for promoting Omani products “OPEX”, continues its participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai with a broad national representation of government and private sector bodies. Through the Sultanate’s pavilion, the representatives are highlighting the competitive investment opportunities in the food sector, aimed at attracting and localising new projects within the industrial cities, free zones, and economic zones across the Sultanate, supported by integrated incentives and services.

Hamood Al Balushi, Assistant Director General of Al Suwaiq Industrial City, stated that Gulfood represents an ideal platform to highlight the advantages of one of Madayn’s newest industrial cities, recently announced in North Al Batinah Governorate. He noted growing interest among investors and business owners visiting Gulfood in learning about Oman’s investment environment and its rich experience in localising businesses by benefiting from competitive incentives and well-developed infrastructure across Madayn’s industrial cities. He added that representatives from Al Suwaiq, Suhar, Al Buraimi, and Mahas Industrial Cities are engaging with potential investors at the exhibition to highlight the investment environment, facilities, and services offered by Madayn within areas dedicated to food industries.

Food Security

On her part, Ahlam Al Amri, Director of In-Country Value at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, affirmed that the ministry is presenting promising investment opportunities in the food sector through its participation at Gulfood, aiming to attract investments, support the localisation objectives of the ‘Second Billion’ initiative, and increase self-sufficiency rates. “This participation aligns with the ministry’s efforts to strengthen food security as a key pillar of national stability and sustainable development under Oman Vision 2040, through boosting local production, substituting imports with food manufacturing, and enhancing partnerships with the private sector, and hence contributing to maximising economic value and creating sustainable employment opportunities,” Al Amri pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Al Yazidi, Head of Export Promotion Department at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, highlighted the continued growth of the global food sector, driven by rising demand for high-quality products. He stressed that participation in specialised international exhibitions, particularly Gulfood in Dubai, serves as “a key platform for promoting Omani products, increasing non-oil exports, and strengthening presence in international markets.”

He noted, “The Omani companies participating under the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion anticipate positive outcomes from this year’s participation, including enhanced international marketing, new direct export deals, and commercial opportunities. The exhibition also provides a valuable opportunity for knowledge exchange and exposure to the latest trends and technologies in food manufacturing.”

Omaima Bahajaj, Marketing and Communication Manager at Salalah Free Zone, emphasised, “Participation at Gulfood 2026 under the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion, in coordination with several national bodies, aims to promote key investment opportunities in the food sector and attract value-added investments.”

She further commented,” Our participation showcases the competitive advantages of Salalah Free Zone, including its strategic location, integrated infrastructure, and supportive investment incentives. These factors contribute to strengthening food value chains, enhancing manufacturing, storage, and logistics capabilities, and supporting economic diversification objectives, thereby positioning Oman as a regional hub for export-oriented food industries.”

Gulfood is one of the world’s largest annual trade exhibitions for the F&B sector. The 31st edition is being held from 26 to 30 January for the first time across two venues the Dubai World Trade Centre and the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai with the participation of 195 countries and more than 8,500 exhibitors and brands.