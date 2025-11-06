Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) concluded its active participation in the Al Dhafra Hospitals Fourth Health Forum 2025, organized by “PureHealth” in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra, from November 4 to 6, under the theme “Community Health Begins with the Family,” and held under the patronage of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

The event built on the success of previous editions, which saw strong engagement from local residents and community institutions, making it one of the most prominent health and community initiatives in the Al Dhafra Region.

This year, the NRC participated as a strategic partner, reaffirming its commitment to raising awareness about the risks of substance use and highlighting its preventive, therapeutic, and rehabilitative efforts based on the latest scientific practices and smart technologies in the field of addiction treatment.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, stated that the Center’s participation reflects its commitment to enhancing community engagement and keeping pace with global developments in prevention and treatment. He emphasized that “the Al Dhafra Hospitals Fourth Health Forum represents an ideal platform to showcase the NRC’s innovative experiences in developing treatment and rehabilitation services and to exchange expertise with healthcare institutions in the UAE and the wider region.”

He added that the Center applies treatment protocols endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and continues to develop comprehensive programs encompassing behavioral, medical, psychological, and social therapies to ensure the quality of services and the sustainability of prevention and rehabilitation programs.

As part of its participation, the Center set up an information booth, where its medical and technical teams provided an overview of available treatment services and explained how to access confidential support and counseling through the toll-free number 8002252 or via email at 8002252@nrc.gov.ae.

Within the scientific conference accompanying the forum, the Center also presented two specialized research papers:

“From Withdrawal to Recovery: The Role of Psychopharmacotherapy in Addiction Treatment,” presented by Dr. Ibrahim Khafagy, Pharmacotherapy Specialist at the NRC

“NRC – Bringing A Beacon of Hope Reaching Now to the Western Region,” presented by Dr. Mohammed Abdulsamad, Specialist Psychiatrist at the NRC.

Both sessions highlighted the Center’s efforts in applying advanced therapeutic and pharmacological practices throughout the recovery process and underscored its pioneering role in expanding rehabilitation services to cover all regions of the UAE, including Al Dhafra.

The Center also organized a series of interactive awareness sessions during the forum, including a session titled “Life Skills and Correcting Misconceptions,” delivered by Ms. Fatima Al Hamedi, Head of the Department of Clinical Psychiatry at the NRC, and Mr. Hasan Al Hammadi, Project Manager at the Center. The session addressed the importance of developing life skills as a key factor in preventing risky behaviors.

Additionally, the NRC took part in the Senior Citizens’ Council with a session titled “Positive Parenting to Prevent Substance Use,” presented by Ms. Fatima Al Hamedi, which focused on promoting family awareness and encouraging supportive parenting practices that contribute to preventing substance use.

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centers in the network of hospitals that are governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital area. Recognized by WHO in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.