Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The “My House” Initiative Committee held its meeting at the headquarters of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), chaired by Mohammed Al Shehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of MBRHE, and attended by representatives from Dubai Police, the Community Development Authority, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and the Dubai Community Contributions Foundation (Jood).

During the meeting, the committee approved the construction of 150 housing units annually to support low-income families, with the aim of providing suitable housing by enabling citizens to build or complete their homes in a way that meets their needs and aspirations, thereby enhancing family stability and social well-being.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Shehhi stated that the “My House” initiative reflects the vision of the wise leadership to empower citizens to own modern house that ensure a dignified life and family and social stability, noting that it represents a model of integration between government and private sector entities.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the progress of the first phase of the initiative, which included 223 housing units spanning a total area of 813,000 square feet. The committee announced the completion and support of 72 house, while 151 house are currently under construction.

The committee also approved several developmental resolutions aimed at expanding the initiative’s impact, including the launch of new housing models built with modern and advanced construction methods that enhance project efficiency and speed up delivery. It also emphasized adherence to sustainability standards across all construction stages, in line with the leadership’s vision for sustainable development. Additionally, the committee approved broadening the eligibility criteria to ensure that housing support reaches the largest possible number of citizens.

The committee explained that the number of housing units in the second phase will be determined after studying the cases of housing grant beneficiaries, in coordination with the Community Development Authority, to identify the families most in need of support to complete their homes. The committee reaffirmed its commitment to implementing this phase within the scheduled timeframe.

The “Bayti” Initiative Committee aims to provide all necessary means of support to low-income citizens through a well-defined strategic framework focused on delivering modern, integrated housing solutions that meet the needs and aspirations of beneficiary families. This aligns with MBRHE’s commitment to enhancing family stability, ensuring citizens’ well-being, and improving their quality of life — in accordance with the vision of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen the foundations of a cohesive and prosperous society.

