Dubai - The Museum of the Future, in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has unveiled a prototype of the aerial taxi developed by Joby Aviation. Exhibited on the museum’s Tomorrow, Today floor, the prototype highlights Dubai’s forward-thinking vision for smart, sustainable transportation and its commitment to the Dubai Self-Driving Strategy.

The aerial taxi initiative is a cornerstone of Dubai’s efforts to transform transportation, with the goal of achieving 25% self-driving trips by 2030. Featuring advanced electric technology, the project aims to reduce carbon emissions, and support global sustainability objectives.

Khaled Al Awadhi, Director, Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “We are honoured to showcase the aerial taxi model at the Museum of the Future, which underscores Dubai's ambition and forward-thinking approach to redefining mobility in this vibrant city. Marking the beginning of a transformative era in urban mobility, Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to launch the aerial taxi project, with the service scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The aerial taxi stands out for its vertical take-off and landing capabilities, coupled with its adherence to the highest standards of safety and security to ensure the well-being of passengers.”

The Future of Mobility

Majed Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Museum of the Future, stated: “The Museum of the Future has become home to the aerial taxi prototype, reflecting Dubai’s pioneering leadership in shaping the future of transportation. This initiative provides visitors with a glimpse into innovations designed to redefine mobility, making travel faster, safer, and more sustainable.”

He added: "Our partnership with the RTA underscores the museum’s mission to inspire groundbreaking ideas and foster a culture of innovation. It aligns with Dubai’s vision of achieving meaningful advancements that benefit society, guided by the aspirations of our leadership."

Innovative, Sustainable Transportation

The Joby S4 aerial taxi exemplifies cutting-edge electric aviation technology. It is a sustainable and eco-friendly vehicle powered by electricity, producing zero harmful emissions. Designed with cutting-edge global technologies, it offers exceptional safety, comfort, and speed.

With a vertical take-off and landing design, the zero-emission vehicle features six rotors, four battery packs, and a capacity for four passengers plus a pilot. It has a range of up to 161 kilometres and a maximum speed of 322 km/h, offering a quieter alternative to traditional helicopters.

Initial routes will connect key Dubai locations, including Dubai International Airport, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah.

A journey from the airport to Palm Jumeirah, for example, will take just 12 minutes compared to 45 minutes by car. The service will also enhance integration with various public transport systems and individual mobility solutions, such as e-scooters and bicycles. By facilitating multimodal transportation, improving connectivity across the city, and offering seamless travel experiences, the aerial taxi service aims to redefine urban mobility in Dubai.

First Vertiport

The vertiport, with an annual capacity of 42,000 landings for aerial taxis and the ability to serve approximately 170,000 passengers, will feature state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the highest global safety standards. It will be developed and operated in partnership with leading international operators. Joby Aviation will manage vehicle operations and passenger logistics, while Skyports Infrastructure will handle the design, construction, and operation of the station infrastructure. RTA will ensure a high quality service and seamless integration with Dubai’s broader transportation network. The aerial taxi service is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

A New Horizon

“It is an honour to share our electric air taxi with the public through this exhibit, at a museum that is committed to advancing a more sustainable future for all,” said Anthony Khoury, UAE General Manager of Joby. “We plan to deliver an incredible experience for residents and visitors to Dubai, and we’re excited to invite people into the conversation about what the future of clean, quiet and efficient air travel will look like when we launch our service.”

The aerial taxi is a key component of Dubai’s Self-Driving Strategy, it complements other critical modes within the strategy, including the metro, buses, and taxis.

This milestone builds on the RTA’s agreements with Skyports Infrastructure—a UK based company specialising in advanced air transport infrastructure—and Joby Aviation, a US based leader in aerial vehicle manufacturing. With this initiative, Dubai is set to become the first city in the world to feature urban air transport through an advanced network of vertical take-off and landing aerial taxis.