United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) signed an MoU with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council – Ajman to enhance institutional integration, regulate licensing of Ajman-based higher education institutions (HEIs) and accredit their academic programmes.

The agreement was established to ensure educational quality, streamline procedures and support national efforts to unify standards, boost system efficiency and build a flexible, effective higher education environment.

Under this cooperation, both parties will unify HEIs’ licensing procedures. No institution may operate without meeting MoHESR’s licensing requirements, and all academic programmes must receive the Ministry’s accreditation to ensure official recognition of awarded degrees.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said: “The MoU reflects the UAE’s vision to strengthen cooperation between federal and local entities to create an educational environment aligned with national aspirations. It aims to unify procedures, facilitate regular data and reports exchanges and promote joint oversight to uphold the highest standards of governance, supporting the UAE’s vision to build a flexible, integrated higher education system.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Awar added: “This partnership will empower Ajman-based HEIs to design academic programmes that align with national priorities, labour market needs and student aspirations. We will continue collaborating with public and private partners to promote quality and continuous improvement in higher education and research.”

H.E. Dr. Saeed Saif Al Matrooshi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council – Ajman, noted that the MoU falls within the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, to strengthen cooperation with federal entities in developing the emirate’s educational system in line with the highest standards.

H.E. Dr. Al Matrooshi added: “This collaboration establishes a strategic partnership between the Ajman government and MoHESR to ensure quality education, empower national talent and support Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s sustainable development goals.”

The partnership involves joint oversight of HEIs’ compliance with approved standards, aiming to streamline audits and improve educational quality.

The agreement aligns with MoHESR’s efforts to unify governance and accreditation across the country, enhance HEIs’ future readiness and strengthen their role in driving sustainable development.

