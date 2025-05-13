Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) accomplished a global achievement by winning six prestigious awards on both regional and global levels, in a milestone that reflects its institutional leadership and governmental excellence in advancing the housing sector. This culmination embodies the ambitious vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, in building sustainable cities and prosperous communities.

This recognition comes as a continuation of the Establishment’s success in digital transformation, boosting customer happiness indicators, and implementing environmental sustainability practices aligned with the “UAE Vision 2031”, “Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040”, and “Dubai Digital Strategy”, all of which place human well-being at the forefront of development and aim to enhance the quality of life for all citizens.

A Landmark Achievement

The awards earned by the Establishment reflect the scope of its institutional excellence. They include the “Arab Digital Government Shield 2025”, awarded by Excellence Awards Academy in the government achievement category in recognition of its digital leadership; two Gold Awards at the Global Customer Experience Awards GCXA™25, organized by Awards International, under the categories of “CX Leader of the Year” and “Best Measurement in CX”. Additionally, the Establishment secured three awards under the “Best Business Awards 2025,” comprising the “Green Excellence Award” for its sustainability practices, the “Best Marketing and Communication Initiative Award” for its public engagement campaigns, and the “Technology Innovation Award” for deploying cutting-edge technologies in housing services.

Integrated Vision and Diverse Excellence Tracks

Maryam Al Suwaidi, Director of Strategy and Development at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, affirmed that this achievement is a direct translation of the Establishment’s ambitious strategy, focused on "People Happiness", "Digital Transformation", and "Business Sustainability". She stated: "We are proud to be part of Dubai’s comprehensive development movement. We believe innovation and modern technologies are not merely tools of operation but powerful enablers of citizen happiness and societal stability. These awards are a global testimony to the strength and agility of our housing ecosystem, which we continue to develop."

Digital Leadership for the Future of Housing

Winning the “Arab Digital Government Shield 2025” came as a result of MBRHE’s outstanding advancements in digital transformation, including its adoption of artificial intelligence technologies, smart housing platforms, and a fully integrated digital system for project management. The Establishment also developed interactive dashboards to support decision-making, significantly improving service efficiency and reducing processing times.

A Globally Recognized Customer Experience

In the same context, the Establishment won the "CX Leader of the Year" and "Best Measurement in CX" awards as part of the GCXA™25. Noura Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director of Customer Happiness, received the gold title for her pivotal role in transforming customer service standards at the Establishment.

Al Rumaithi commented: "This honor reflects the tireless efforts of our dedicated team in providing a seamless and proactive customer journey through smart platforms empowered by predictive analytics".

Sustainability as a Strategic Pillar

The Green Excellence Award recognized the Establishment’s “Comprehensive Sustainability” initiative aimed at enhancing energy efficiency and reducing emissions through modern construction technologies and environmentally friendly materials. Meanwhile, the Technology Innovation Award celebrated the adoption of advanced tools such as blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), which enhanced service reliability and precision. A spokesperson from the Establishment stated: "We are committed to providing an integrated and eco-friendly housing environment that meets the aspirations of future generations and contributes to achieving the emirate’s sustainable development goals."

Effective Communications that Drive Transparency

MBRHE also received the “Best Marketing and Communication Initiative Award” for its community-driven campaign “Happiest People in Dubai,” which utilized digital engagement tools and AI to measure citizen satisfaction and strengthen public interaction. The campaign led the Establishment to top Dubai’s customer happiness index for three consecutive years.

A Bright Future for Sustainable Housing

These recognitions form part of a comprehensive roadmap that the Establishment is implementing to solidify its position as a pioneer in providing flexible and innovative housing solutions, adopting smart solutions and forging strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

To learn more about the smart initiatives and the digital services of the establishment, please visit the official website: 🌐 www.mbrhe.gov.ae

About MBRHE:

Mohammad Bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a Dubai government entity dedicated to delivering proactive and sustainable housing services through flexible policies and strategic partnerships, driven by innovation and digital transformation to achieve Dubai’s visionary urban goals.

