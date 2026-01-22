Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) organized the Partners and Supporters Ceremony on Wednesday, 21 January, at InterContinental Dubai Festival City – Al RAS Halls 1 & 2, with the participation of a distinguished group of representatives from government and private sector entities. The event was held in recognition of strategic partnerships and the pivotal role played by partners and supporters in advancing the Establishment’s journey and achieving its objectives.

The ceremony reaffirmed the Establishment’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with its strategic partners and supporters, in appreciation of their effective contributions to housing projects and initiatives, and their role in enhancing the quality of services provided, in alignment with the vision and future directions of the Government of Dubai.

The event featured a visual presentation highlighting the Establishment’s key achievements in collaboration with its strategic partners throughout 2025, in addition to showcasing areas of joint cooperation and the role of these partnerships in supporting innovation and sustainability within the housing sector.

H.E. Mohammed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, expressed his pride in honoring the partners and supporters, stating: “Today, we take pride in honoring our partners and supporters who have been a fundamental pillar in achieving the Establishment’s accomplishments and have played an active role in supporting our journey toward delivering sustainable and innovative housing services that meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life.”

He added: “The Establishment firmly believes in the importance of strategic partnerships and support as a key foundation for achieving sustainable development in the housing sector. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners and supporters to foster innovation and develop future-ready housing solutions that align with the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai.”

On the sidelines of the Partners and Supporters Ceremony, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment signed a strategic cooperation and partnership agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank, with the aim of supporting and enhancing the initiatives and events implemented by the Establishment as part of its 2026 events agenda, thereby strengthening institutional partnerships and supporting the Establishment’s various programs.

The ceremony concluded with the honoring of partners and supporters and the presentation of appreciation shields, in recognition of their contributions and pivotal role in supporting housing projects and sustainable development. The Establishment reaffirmed its commitment to expanding future collaboration horizons to further strengthen its leadership position in the housing sector.

