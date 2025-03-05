Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In recognition of outstanding efforts that have contributed to fostering a positive work environment and promoting institutional happiness values, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) honored the Happiness Team partners for their active role in supporting and implementing impactful initiatives. These initiatives have significantly enhanced employee satisfaction and enriched their professional and personal experiences. This recognition is a testament to the fruitful partnerships that have provided innovative benefits and services, positively influencing the workplace and aligning with the organization's strategic objectives in employee well-being and workplace quality of life.

Recognizing Partnerships in Institutional Happiness

This recognition reflects the pivotal role of local and national companies that have collaborated with the Happiness Team, a dedicated team established in 2023 to enhance the employee experience and institutional corporate identity by implementing comprehensive initiatives that address employees' needs and improve their professional and personal well-being.

The team, comprising 10 specialized members, has successfully launched and executed over 58 diverse initiatives across various domains, including professional, health, social, personal, and recreational aspects. These initiatives have had a tangible impact on increasing happiness and satisfaction levels among employees.

On this occasion, Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment expressed deep appreciation for the Happiness Team partners, stating: “We believe that a positive work environment starts with prioritizing employees and implementing initiatives that meet their daily needs. Our partnerships with various supporting entities demonstrate our commitment to enhancing institutional happiness, which directly contributes to increased productivity and job satisfaction."

Strengthening Partnerships

The Happiness Team has embraced the principle of goodwill as a fundamental approach to building partnerships, achieving the establishment of collaborative agreements with several companies. These agreements have provided exclusive benefits and services for MBRHE employees, fostering mutual benefits, strengthening employee loyalty, and cultivating a positive work atmosphere.

Collaborations that Enhance Employee Well-being

Numerous strategic partners have played a crucial role in supporting the Happiness Team's initiatives by offering special deals and benefits to employees. These partnerships have significantly contributed to the success of the institution’s programs aimed at enhancing workplace quality and personal well-being. Among the supporting partners are PRiMES Events, AMC (Arabian Marketing Corporation), Al Huzaifa Furniture, Emirates NBD, Never Better Events, AlBuhaira Travel and Tourism, and Ayami. These partnerships have helped establish a supportive and positive work environment, enabling employees to access a wide range of services and offers that boost their comfort and happiness.

A Brighter Future Ahead

MBRHE reaffirms its commitment to supporting the Happiness Team through the launch of more innovative initiatives and the establishment of new partnerships that contribute to job stability and social well-being for employees. This aligns with the organization's vision and mission to enhance quality of life.

For more information about MBRHE’s initiatives, please visit the official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae

For media inquiries:

Araxi Keoshgerian

Email: Araxi@cp-uae.com