MBRGI spending in 2023 amounts to AED 1.8 billion, benefiting 111 million people in 105 countries

UAE, Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the annual results of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiative’s (MBRGI) Year in Review report for 2023, during which MBRGI, the largest humanitarian and aid organization of its kind in the region, spent a total of AED 1.8 billion on projects that positively impacted the lives of 111 million people in 105 countries around the world.

MBRGI’s success during 2023 is attributed to an increase in the number of beneficiaries that grew by 9 million people compared to 2022, as well as to an expansion in its social and aid programmes to cover 105 countries, 5 more than last year. As a result, MBRGI has solidified its leading status as the largest regional network for humanitarian, aid, development and social work.

The Year in Review report announcement was preceded by a meeting for MBRGI’s Board of Trustees at the Dubai Opera, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman & Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

The announcement itself was made during a special ceremony held today at the Dubai Opera, attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum; President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman & Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.

The ceremony showcased MBRGI accomplishments for 2023 and previous years, and presented reports on the progress of this year’s Mothers’ Endowment campaign and honored its major contributors.

Serving humanity

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that MBRGI has managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries during 2023, thus contributing to the beginning of new, inspiring chapters in their lives where hope is a sustainable goal, and people have a reason to strive for a better life for them and their communities.”

“Every time we succeed in reaching someone in need, anywhere in the world, offering them the means and tools to fight poverty, disease or ignorance; we count this as a major win for us and for humanity as a whole.

“Our initiatives vary, from aid, education and health to empowering communities, supporting youth and creating hope. Our goal is to help regions resume their journey towards progress, while extending a helping hand to underprivileged people.

“Our journey continues so that our humanitarian projects send a message of solidarity from the UAE to the world, carrying with it the values and principles of the Emirati people,” he concluded.

Creating hope

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of MBRGI, said: “Guided by its leaders’ visions and inspired by its peoples’ nobility and generosity, the UAE will always be a global capital for humanitarian work and a role model of hope making. In the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; hope making is the highest expression of humanity and noble values.”

“Over 8 years since its inception, MBRGI has established the culture of hope making in the region, turning humanitarian work into a sustainable institutional action and contributing to promoting an atmosphere conductive of all the noble values on which the UAE was founded. This reality shows how the UAE is keen to be in inspiring example and a positive influence in the lives of people, helping them strive for a better tomorrow,” he added.

“MBRGI has made a tangible difference in the lives of tens of millions of people around the world last year, thanks to constant revision and improvements in its vision, goals and approach. It continues to embrace new humanitarian initiatives, extending the scope and reach of its impact,” he concluded.

New accomplishments

His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) said: “MBRGI continues to record new accomplishments in terms of total spending and number of beneficiaries around the world, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for investing all resources, expertise and innovative ideas to improve the lives of tens of millions of people, helping them build a better future, and further establish the UAE’s humanitarian role.”

“During 2023, MBRGI managed to reach 111 million people in 105 countries, helped meet their needs and aspirations by expanding its sustainable projects and increasing spending, which grew by AED 400 million compared to 2022 across its five pillars,” he added, commending the efforts of MBRGI staff and more than 160,000 volunteers.

The ceremony included highlights of MBRGI key projects and inspiring stories of beneficiaries around the world, and presented a summary of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign which aims to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.

Significant contributions

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum bestowed the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Medal for Philanthropy” to major contributors to humanitarian efforts and charity campaigns, in acknowledgment for their generosity, including their significant contributions to the Mothers’ Endowment campaign. Personalities honored with this medal included P.N.C Menon, Founder and Chairman of Sobha Realty; Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and President of West Zone Group; Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments and Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni, Founder and Chairman of Al Zarooni Group of companies.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored a group of major contributors to, and partners of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign including H.E. Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Abu Dhabi Police Commander-in-Chief; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA); Dr. Mahdi Al Fardan, Vice Chairman of Alfardan Group; His Excellency Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHC); H.E. Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation; Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World; Huda Al Rostamani; Board Member and Director at AW Rostamani Group; Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group; Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman & CEO of Buimerc Corporation; Atif Rahman, Founder and Chairman of ORO24 Real Estate Developments; Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, Founder and Chairman of GINCO Group; Mohamed Ali Al Ansari, Chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, Dr. Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of Abdulkader Al Sankari and Sons Group, Renuka Jagtiani, Chairwoman of Landmark Group; Farid Al Mulla; CEO of Emirates Islamic Bank; Yasser Sharaf, Vice President of Sharaf Group; Dr. Mohammed Suhail, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society; Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du); Masood Sharif, CEO of etisalat by e&; His Excellency Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Awaidha Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank; Obaid Maimani, Deputy Chairman of Al Waseef Group; Hazem Al Hamed, CEO of Al Saqer Property Management and His Excellency Abdullah Al Mannai, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction.

Humanitarian feat

MBRGI’s Year in Review report reflects the humanitarian, developmental and social feats accomplished by a host of initiatives, programmes and institutions all operating under MBRGI during 2023, which helped alleviate the suffering of vulnerable groups and effect a sustainable, comprehensive change that aligns with MBRGI’s mission of creating hope and shaping the future of a safer, more stable world.

In 2023, MBRGI has boosted operational efficiency and resource optimization, increasing the number of beneficiaries to 111 million people and its spending to AED 1.8 billion compared to AED 1.4 billion in 2022. Its projects attracted 160,547 volunteers joining hands with its 1,028 employees, compared to 150,266 volunteers in 2022.

To inspire and encourage active participation in humanitarian and charity work, MBRGI presented awards and prizes with a total value of AED 25.1 million during 2023, compared to AED 18.4 million in 2022.

MBRGI operates over 30 institutions and initiatives that implement its programmes across five key pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Empowering Communities.

Humanitarian Aid & Relief

In 2023, MBRGI’s efforts under the pillar of Humanitarian Aid & Relief reached around 34.4 million people, up 4.2 million people from the number of beneficiaries in 2022. Spending under this pillar amounted to around AED 1.1 billion, up AED 190 million compared to 2022.

In collaboration with regional and international organisations, MBRGI launched several initiatives and campaigns around the world, with a focus on underserved communities facing the challenging realities of poverty, natural disasters and conflicts.

Campaigns and initiatives launched under this pillar included the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, which aimed to establish the largest sustainable food endowment fund that would help eliminate hunger in line with Sustainable Development Goals. A massive success, the campaign raised a record AED 1.075 billion from 180,000 contributors, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s personal contribution of real estate assets and monetary donations worth AED 250 million.

Other initiatives included “Bridges of Goodness” campaign to provide and relief to victims of the Syria and Türkiye earthquake, emergency aid to Sudanese displaced populations who forcibly left their homes due to conflict in Sudan, as well as emergency aid worth AED 50 million to Palestinians in Gaza who face sever humanitarian challenges.

In 2023, the International Humanitarian City (IHC) celebrated two decades of proactive humanitarian work since its establishment. Over 746 metric tonnes of aid were dispatched by IHC in 2023, benefiting over 1.5 million people affected by wars and natural disasters.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, UAE Food Bank, UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia) and the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Centre for Endowment Consultancy continued to support and contribute to MBRGI humanitarian efforts around the world in projects that focused on aid, food donations, clean water provision and other humanitarian services throughout 2023.

Healthcare & Disease Control

A key pillar of MBRGI efforts, Healthcare and Disease Control projects focus on containing health problems, fighting infectious diseases and epidemics and alleviating the suffering across underprivileged communities.

During 2023, MBRGI helped 9.4 million people who benefited from projects under this pillar, with spending growing to AED 209 million, up AED 166.5 from 2022 spending.

Initiatives and accomplishments in this regard included Al Jalila Foundation’s launch of a AED 50 million Children’s Fund, which aims to fund the treatment of 3,000 children annually at the Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.

Other projects in 2023 included the AED 46 million Oud Metha Residential Building Endowment, the proceeds of which will go to funding medical education and research and advancing the UAE’s healthcare sector.

Nour Dubai continued to implemented its healthcare and awareness campaigns on eye disease and blindness prevention during 2023, and helped provide treatment to 9.1 million people suffering from Trachoma

Construction work at the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Center continued in 2023, supported by MBRGI’s Hope Makers initiative. The Center also saw the establishment of the Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Unit for Cardiac Catheterisation Surgery, which will offer free treatment to underprivileged patients from across the Arab world.

Spreading Education & Knowledge

Beneficiaries of projects and initiatives under the pillar of Spreading Education & Knowledge increased by 7.1 million people compared to 2022, amounting to 62.2 million people, while spending increased by AED 29 million to reach AED 242 million.

A major focus of MBRGI as a key human right, education plays a significant role in improving quality of life, driving economic development and preparing future generations to be capable of creating a better future.

Under this pillar, MBRGI’s Dubai Cares has successfully placed education on top of the agenda for the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), during the second RewirED Summit which attracted key officials and focused on turning education into a key element of sustainable development.

Striving to achieve the 4th goal of the UN Sustainable Development Goals for ‘Good Education’, Dubai Cares continued to support innovative education, as well as technical and vocational training programmes, with a special focus on the provision of education amidst emergencies and prolonged crises. Beneficiaries of Dubai Cares projects amounted to more than 24 million people from 60 countries by the end of 2023.

The 7th Arab Reading Challenge, which concluded in October 2023, saw the record participation of 24.8 million students from 46 countries, and continued to encourage a love of reading among students as a means to spread awareness of its importance, promote values of tolerance and moderation, and create a new generation of creative minds.

Other achievements included the 8th Knowledge Summit, organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the UN Development Programme under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the 5th Industrial Revolution’, and the Digital School’s expansion in 2023 to benefit over 108,000 students in 8 countries.

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Spending under the Innovation & Entrepreneurship pillar in 2023 amounted to AED 138 million, up AED 10 million from 2022, and benefited 1.2 million people.

Projects under this pillar aim to cement the status and the UAE as destinations that keep up with accelerated digital transformation and help communities make the necessary change needed for a better, sustainable future.

Achievements included the 1st Great Arab Minds edition announced its first-ever winner in a bid to support scientific and knowledge innovations in the Arab World. Additionally, MBRGI partnered with the World Economic Forum to launch the Food Innovation Hub UAE; an initiative aims to accelerate and expand the scope of innovations and technologies that support sustainable food systems transformation.

Other achievements in 2023 included the launch of the revamped Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, and the 4th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.

Empowering Communities

The backbone of several MBRGI projects and initiatives, the Empowering Communities pillar benefited 3.4 million people during 2023, compared to 2.3 million beneficiaries in 2022, with total spending amounting to AED 87.2 million.

Projects under this pillar included further efforts by the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, which graduated 5,967 people from its different programmes in 2023, launch of the Dubai Family Business Management Programme by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, the 4th edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative with received more than 14,000 applications within 3 weeks of its launch, and the 21st Arab Media Forum, which attracted 3,000 participants including ministers, influential media personalities, heads of leading media organisations, as well as thought leaders, intellectuals and writers.

