Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Ministry of Finance today announced the extension of the deadline for feedback and comments on the recently launched Corporate Tax Free Zone public consultation on its website (link here). The new deadline set for free zone-based businesses to share their inputs is 9 August 2023.

The extension of the consultation deadline reflects the Ministry’s belief in the importance of consulting with the business community and relevant stakeholders. It comes as part of its priorities to contribute to the achievement of the UAE’s strategic goals, and to consolidate the country’s position as an international business and investment hub.