Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism organised a virtual roundtable titled “Fostering Startup Growth and Empowering the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem,” providing an interactive platform for the exchange of insights and expertise on key enablers of the UAE’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. The session explored opportunities available to startups, particularly those led by women entrepreneurs, contributing to the growth and expansion of these enterprises across local and global markets.

The roundtable was attended by H.E. Badreya Al Maidoor, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, along with representatives from various national entities and companies. Private sector representatives also participated in the session, including those from Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), e&, DHL, Maxbyte, and Accelerate MEA.

H.E. Badreya highlighted the UAE’s belief that the SME and entrepreneurship sector represents a key driver in building a future knowledge-based economy founded on innovation, diversification, and competitiveness, guided by the vision of its wise leadership. H.E. emphasised that this approach reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to strengthening the sustainability of the national economy, supporting its diversification, and advancing sustainable growth.

H.E. said: “The Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues its efforts to develop an advanced legislative and regulatory ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship in the country, enhances effective engagement with women entrepreneurs, listens to the challenges they face, and works hand in hand with partners to develop practical and rapid solutions. Additionally, it provides integrated support services, including financial and administrative facilitations, workshops, training programmes, as well as advisory and technical services.”

Furthermore, The Assistant Undersecretary reviewed a package of initiatives and projects implemented by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism to empower women entrepreneurs, highlighting programmes aimed at developing their skills, particularly through the National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises. H.E. also outlined efforts to enhance women entrepreneurs’ access to financing and markets, support innovation, and foster strategic partnerships that expand their business activities and strengthen their competitiveness at both the local and global levels.

During the session, Emirates Development Bank presented its available financing tools, capital access mechanisms, and practical solutions designed to facilitate startups’ access to diverse funding sources. The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) also highlighted its key initiatives supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem, as well as programmes aimed at driving startup growth and fostering an innovation-driven environment.

The roundtable also discussed the measures adopted by Emirates NBD to support women entrepreneurs, including the waiver of loan deferment fees, international delivery services for business cards, and a 30 per cent discount on letters of credit and guarantees.

Meanwhile, e& presented its advanced digital solutions designed to support startups, with a focus on strengthening digital infrastructure and enabling market services that contribute to accelerating business growth. DHL showcased its regional and global logistics solutions, along with training programmes and initiatives that elevate startups’ readiness to expand into international markets.

Additionally, Maxbyte presented its approaches to building data and index-driven growth systems, enabling startups to transition from the prototype stage to scale-up and achieve measurable results through implementation approaches based on data analytics.

Accelerate MEA also delivered a presentation on growth strategies amid dynamic market challenges, highlighting best practices that support business sustainability and enable companies to scale efficiently in fast-paced and competitive environments.

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